Inside the Kyoto Dorm That Teaches Students the Meaning of Home and Self

KYOTO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Nestled in the quiet Kyoto neighborhood of Iwakura, Green Heights has served for 70 years as more than just a student dormitory—it is a nurturing home where, even at 79, dorm mother Katsuko continues to care for students with unwavering devotion.

For over 50 years, she has been a constant presence, creating a warm environment where young people—no longer children, not yet adults—can freely grow, connect, and discover who they are.

The dorm houses 35 students with different backgrounds, personalities, and goals. Despite their differences, they find a shared sense of identity simply by living together. This diversity fosters an environment where individuality is respected. The dorm offers home-cooked meals twice a day for a monthly fee of 70,000 to 80,000 yen, and students can opt out of meals in advance for partial refunds. The setup is simple, but the community spirit is strong. Students return at meal times, help each other, and adjust to the rhythm of dorm life, which resembles a family more than a facility.

Each student’s life unfolds differently. Some are quiet and prefer solitary evenings, while others are more social. One student, Suzuki, is an animation major who aspires to direct live-action special effects films, an unusual ambition in his field. His journey has been one of personal struggle and growth. Initially unsure of his identity and skills, he gradually found confidence and a sense of purpose through his experiences at the dorm. His most recent film project, created in collaboration with friends, was selected as a finalist in a competition, giving him a sense of legitimacy and pride.

Katsuko plays a central role in this supportive atmosphere. Even during summer break, when the dorm meals are paused and she has time to rest, she finds herself missing the students. Her warmth and care are evident throughout the year, especially during events like Christmas, when she goes above and beyond to make the day special, preparing festive meals and inviting family members to perform music for the students. These moments further strengthen the bond between Katsuko and those under her care.

Former students also maintain strong emotional ties to Green Heights. One alumnus who graduated over 40 years ago returned to visit and noted that the atmosphere hadn’t changed much. Katsuko continues to fulfill the hopes of many parents who worry about their children living away from home. She offers reassurance not only through meals and care but through genuine emotional support. The students see her as a maternal figure who provides both structure and freedom—an increasingly rare balance in modern student life.

Green Heights is more than just a place to live; it is a place where students can reflect, find encouragement, and slowly define their path. Whether through casual conversations over meals or late-night discussions about personal goals, the dorm fosters meaningful exchanges that help students shape who they are. Suzuki’s story highlights this: what began as uncertainty transformed into creative purpose, thanks in part to the people he met and the environment he lived in.

In this shared space, nothing extraordinary happens on the surface—just meals, laughter, conversations, and the rhythm of everyday life. But within that simplicity lies something profound: the chance to be seen, accepted, and understood. For many, Green Heights is the first place where they truly feel at home, and it remains a vital place where the next generation quietly, and confidently, begins to find itself.

