Cake Shop Remains Top Dream Job for First Graders

FUKUOKA, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - Every year, as new first graders enter elementary school in Japan, they are asked about their dreams for the future. For the 18th consecutive year, the most popular career choice among both boys and girls is to work in a cake or bread shop.

This long-standing trend reflects not only the appeal of sweets but also the warm, creative image children associate with these jobs.

When children were interviewed just after their entrance ceremonies, many expressed excitement about starting school, saying they were happy to make friends or that they enjoyed carrying their new backpacks. Some looked forward to studying subjects like math, while others were simply delighted by the idea of attending school every day. Asked about their dreams, the answers varied widely—from becoming a pianist, nurse, or police officer, to more imaginative aspirations like becoming Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" or driving their father’s car. Some children said they wanted to be YouTubers, pet shop workers, or simply wanted to do something that looked fun or cool.

According to a survey of 4,000 first graders, police officer was the second most popular job, and YouTuber came in tenth. Yet the top-ranked aspiration remained the same: working at a cake or bread shop. Children said they were drawn to the job because they love fruits, sweets, or want to make something delicious. It is a dream that has held steady since 2008, capturing the hearts of children across the country.

To understand what this dream means in practice, the article spoke to people who now work in the industry. At La Brioche in Fukuoka’s Chuo Ward, Higa Yoshiki said his dream of becoming a baker began in elementary school. He loved buying and eating bread, which brought him happiness. Maekawa Nana at LUMOSPAN in Sawara Ward said she had always wanted to work in food and that being surrounded by things she loves helps her get through early mornings and tough tasks. For her, baking is more than a job—it’s a fulfilling part of daily life.

Some workers initially had different dreams. Fujii Hidenobu, now at Strawberry Fields Nishi-jin, once wanted to be an astronaut. But after moving to Tokyo in the 1980s, where a wave of new cake and bread shops appeared offering sweets he had never seen before, he was drawn into the world of pastries. Mitsuo Natsuki of Strawberry Garden shared that her childhood dream was to become a nursery teacher, but during the pandemic, she started baking at home and realized how much she enjoyed it.

Those who now work in cake and bread shops describe it as a deeply rewarding job. Mitsuo said helping people with surprise gifts or celebrations brings her joy. Maekawa mentioned that hearing customers comment on the good smells in the shop makes her happy. Okinobu Toshifumi at La Brioche said one of the best parts of the job is being able to make and eat his favorite kinds of bread.

For some, their love of cake led to personal milestones. At Patisserie Un Prochaine in Fukuoka’s Nishi Ward, Nakahashi Yusaku and his wife Miyu met while working at a cake shop, where they were senior and junior staff. Yusaku said, “Thanks to cake, I met my wife,” and added that discussing pastries together remains a fun part of their relationship. Miyu joked that their biggest challenge is resisting the temptation to eat too much, since they both love sweets.

To the children who dream of becoming bakers or patissiers, these professionals offered messages of encouragement. Takahashi Sosuke of Strawberry Garden said that finding something to pour your passion into is important, and if that something is cake, then a wonderful future awaits. Maekawa advised that although it can be hard to wake up early for school, those efforts build habits that will help when working in a bakery, where mornings start early. She added that it’s a career she highly recommends.

