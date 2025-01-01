News On Japan
Web3

Japan’s Growing Digital Deficit Shadows the Generative AI Boom

TOKYO, Jun 07 (News On Japan) - Japan’s digital economy is facing a growing challenge: a trade deficit exceeding 7 trillion yen driven by the surge in cloud services and generative AI. Most of the software and cloud tools used daily on computers and smartphones are provided by major overseas tech firms, particularly those based in the United States.

As Japanese companies accelerate digital transformation, their spending on foreign IT services continues to rise, pushing the digital trade deficit beyond 6 trillion yen in 2024. With further growth projected, the key to reversing this trend lies in the development and strategic use of domestic data centers. These facilities, which support both cloud infrastructure and generative AI technologies, are expected to generate 5 trillion yen in sales by 2027, while investment in building and expanding such centers is projected to reach 1 trillion yen over the same period.

The growing demand for domestic data centers is drawing strong interest from foreign investors. However, while such investment helps expand infrastructure, it also risks sending profits abroad, further deepening Japan’s digital outflow. Another looming issue is energy consumption. About 90% of Japan’s data centers are located in the Tokyo and Kansai metropolitan areas, where demand for digital services is highest. The concentration has led to serious strain on power supply. By fiscal 2037, electricity demand from data centers in the Tokyo area alone is expected to match that of a full-scale nuclear power plant.

To address the imbalance between digital infrastructure and energy supply, attention is turning to so-called "W-bit integration"—a concept combining the “W” of watts (electric power) with “bits” of information. The plan aims to jointly develop the power grid and data transmission network. NTT is developing high-speed optical communications technology that could enable low-latency, high-capacity data transmission across long distances. This could allow for the decentralization of data centers away from urban areas while still maintaining high performance. Optical fiber cables cost only a tenth of power cables per kilometer, making such deployments faster and more economical.

Spreading data centers across the country using advanced fiber-optic networks could ease the burden on urban power supplies and strengthen Japan’s digital competitiveness. As reporter Nakanishi notes, leveraging the latest technologies may be Japan’s best hope of reversing its massive digital trade deficit.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Legionella Contamination Worsens at Expo Site

At the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, Legionella bacteria have been detected at levels 20 times higher than the safety standard, but subsequent countermeasures failed to curb the outbreak, with the bacteria further multiplying to 53 times the standard.

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Resigns from Sumo Association

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Sho, 40, held a press conference in Tokyo on June 9th to announce his resignation from the Japan Sumo Association and to outline his future plans. The association had already stated on June 2nd that it would formally accept his resignation on the 9th.

Nara Deer Facing Food Crisis

Nara Park, a world-famous site where wild deer freely roam among tourists, is facing growing concern over the animals’ survival as local authorities continue cutting down acorn-bearing trees. Researchers warn the move could seriously affect the deer's ability to endure the harsh winter months.

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.

Japan Post to Lose Freight Permit

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has notified Japan Post of its intention to revoke the company’s license for freight transportation, following the discovery of improper safety checks at postal branches across the country.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

AI Brings the Dead Back to Life

A new technology that uses AI to recreate the voices and appearances of the deceased, allowing people to hear messages or even hold simulated conversations, is sparking widespread discussion in Japan. In response, Kansai TV's program "Shunkan LIVE Toretate!" conducted a street survey in Osaka, asking 100 people for their views on the topic.

世界に広がるApple Pay：次に来るものとは

日常生活の中にデジタル決済がますます浸透する中、Apple Payはその存在感を世界中で高め続けています。

AI Revolution Reaches Tokyo University and Japanese Workplaces

Generative AI is no longer a distant concept. With features now integrated into smartphones, AI is becoming a familiar presence in daily life. But its impact is spreading far beyond convenience — reaching even into Japan’s most competitive university entrance exams and transforming business operations.

Japan’s Growing Digital Deficit Shadows the Generative AI Boom

Japan’s digital economy is facing a growing challenge: a trade deficit exceeding 7 trillion yen driven by the surge in cloud services and generative AI. Most of the software and cloud tools used daily on computers and smartphones are provided by major overseas tech firms, particularly those based in the United States.

Cardano, or the "Ethereum of Japan": What hides behind this pseudonym?

Cardano is an innovative project developed by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. He is an American businessman, which is why many thought this project had American origins. This might sound surprising to some, but this crypto project actually originated in Japan.

Is Using AI at Work Cheating?

As AI use becomes increasingly common in the workplace, a recent academic study has sparked discussion over the potential downsides of disclosing its use. The study, which has drawn widespread attention, suggests that employees who use AI may feel guilty or be perceived as lazy, leading to lower performance evaluations from their superiors.

AI Recreates Emperor Kangxi's Calligraphy at China Pavilion

China's latest robotics technology is drawing attention at the China Pavilion of the Expo, where a cutting-edge robot has made its international debut.

AI Predicts Three Scenarios for Rice Prices

Rice prices in Japan are drawing national attention following government moves to release stockpiled rice, with artificial intelligence now being used to forecast market trends. As convenience stores begin selling rice balls at lower prices, the public is welcoming the temporary relief in food costs. But experts warn that without fundamental policy changes, the situation is unlikely to improve long term.