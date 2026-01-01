Ranking of Most-Watched AI Platforms

News On Japan
TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - An analysis of posts on the creator platform note has produced a ranking of the most talked-about generative AI foundation models, based on a surge in articles about how these tools are being used across industries, with the top spot going to an AI increasingly adopted in education.

The ranking examines which models are attracting the most attention in 2025, drawing on posts by creators who share a wide range of content, including writing, images and technical insights, on the platform. The survey also includes on-the-ground reporting from workplaces using AI at the forefront, highlighting examples such as monetizing music, developing software without programming knowledge and experimenting with AI in classrooms.

In fifth place is Suno, an AI capable of generating music. Creators have been using it to produce songs by first generating lyrics with tools such as ChatGPT and then inputting them into the music model, which can produce a complete track, including vocals, in about a minute. The rapid improvement in audio quality and model performance over the past year has made it difficult to distinguish AI-generated songs from those performed by humans, and some creators are already distributing AI-produced tracks to earn revenue. The surge in posts sharing tips on how to get better songs from the model contributed to its jump in the rankings.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT placed fourth. While it still commands more than 60% market share among generative AI tools, its rate of growth ranked fourth amid rising competition from other models.

In third place is Claude, a generative AI developed by U.S. startup Anthropic, which has gained attention since last year with its ability to generate programming code. One example of its use comes from a metal parts manufacturer in Gifu Prefecture, where third-generation owner Tanaka has used the AI to build systems despite having limited programming knowledge. Using Claude, Tanaka developed a drawing management system that allows employees to view design diagrams on tablets and share manufacturing procedures with photos across the factory.

Tanaka said that while he initially struggled with the technology, he found that once he became accustomed to it, mistakes and oversights declined and overall efficiency improved significantly. The AI can generate large volumes of code in minutes and even identify and fix errors when they are pointed out. This conversational approach to development, sometimes called “vibe coding,” allows users to build software by describing what they want in natural language while the AI handles the technical implementation, a method increasingly seen as indispensable for engineers.

As the ranking moves toward the top spot, attention is turning to which AI has become widely used not only by companies and local governments but also in classrooms, where adoption is accelerating. Organizers also demonstrated how AI can generate videos based on user prompts, highlighting the expanding role of generative AI across everyday life and education.

Source: テレ東BIZ

