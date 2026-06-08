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Fukuoka Launches AI Training for All Public School Teachers

Jun 08, 2026 | News On Japan

FUKUOKA, Jun 08, 2026 - Fukuoka City began training teachers in the use of generative artificial intelligence on June 5th, as part of an effort to improve classroom instruction and streamline administrative work across its public schools.

During a training session, teachers were shown how to use generative AI by entering prompts into a computer, including requests to create documents such as notices for swimming classes. Participants observed how the technology could quickly generate draft materials that would otherwise require significant preparation time.

The workshop was held at Mushiroda Elementary School in Fukuoka City and focused on practical ways to use generative AI, a form of artificial intelligence capable of creating new content based on user instructions.

Starting this month, Fukuoka City plans to provide training to approximately 8,500 teachers at all municipal elementary schools, junior high schools, and special needs schools. The initiative is intended to support both classroom activities and greater efficiency in school operations.

One participating teacher said the training was enjoyable because there had been little opportunity to explore generative AI in depth, adding that the technology could be useful for lesson preparation and introductory classroom activities.

Kensaku Eda, a teacher at Mushiroda Elementary School, emphasized that AI-generated content should be treated as a starting point rather than a finished product. He said it is important for students to understand that the suggestions produced by generative AI are only drafts that require human review and judgment.

City officials said they also plan to develop their own generative AI guidelines and provide thorough instruction on AI literacy to ensure the technology is used appropriately and effectively in schools.

Source: KBC

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