Junior High School Trip Costs Now Top 70,000 Yen

TOKYO, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - In a segment known as “Today’s Price,” which uses everyday expenses to explore broader social trends, TBS highlighted a seemingly simple but revealing figure: 70,456 yen. This is the average cost of a junior high school field trip in fiscal 2023, a number that is troubling not only for parents but also for schools themselves.

Over the past decade, the cost of school trips has been climbing from just over 60,000 yen in 2014. The increase reflects a broad rise in expenses across transportation, lodging, and other trip components. Compounding the issue, trip budgets are often set two years in advance, meaning actual costs can be even higher than anticipated once inflation is factored in.

As a result, many schools are rethinking the very structure of school excursions. The traditional image of long-distance travel by chartered bus is giving way to local taxi rides and subway commutes. In a bid to contain expenses, some schools are reducing the length of trips—cutting back from the classic two nights and three days to just one night and two days. According to one middle school, the shorter duration drew little complaint from families. But for many, especially alumni, the condensed format raises concerns about lost memories and diminished value.

Beyond costs, overcrowding at major tourist destinations such as Kyoto and Nara has also become a major challenge. The influx of foreign tourists has made it difficult for student groups to follow itineraries as planned, with congestion delaying buses and disrupting activities. In fact, a recent survey found that out of 264 schools, nearly half are now considering changing destinations altogether.

One such school in Tokyo recently replaced its usual Kansai-region trip with a visit to Ishikawa Prefecture. Upon arrival at Noto Airport last month, students were warmly welcomed by locals. Instead of temple tours, they walked through rice fields, participated in muddy farmwork, and stayed with local host families in what the school described as a more personal and enriching experience. These homestays exposed students to rural life, with activities ranging from dairy farming to rice cultivation, and also provided lessons in disaster preparedness, as the area had experienced past disasters.

According to the Japan School Trip Association, schools are beginning to question the very necessity of traditional trips. With rising costs leading to more students opting out, the sustainability of current models is under scrutiny. Some educators suggest that school trips in the future may become optional, tailored to the diverse values of each household.

For many, however, the shift away from Kyoto is a poignant one. One commentator, who spent her own school and university years in Kyoto, recalled how her childhood visit to the ancient capital inspired her to pursue higher education there. School trips, she reflected, can shape not only memories but entire life paths. Now, as schools pivot toward less costly and less crowded alternatives, those long-standing roles of such trips may be quietly evolving.

Source: TBS