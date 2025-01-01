News On Japan
Web3

AI Brings the Dead Back to Life

TOKYO, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - A new technology that uses AI to recreate the voices and appearances of the deceased, allowing people to hear messages or even hold simulated conversations, is sparking widespread discussion in Japan. In response, Kansai TV's program "Shunkan LIVE Toretate!" conducted a street survey in Osaka, asking 100 people for their views on the topic.

The responses revealed a split in public opinion. Among the 100 respondents, 40 said they supported the idea, while 60 expressed opposition.

Some welcomed the technology, saying, "We’re in an age where the dead can speak—why not?" and "It would make me happy to be reminded of someone from when they were still full of life." Others were more cautious, with one person saying, "It’s not their real voice, so I don’t like it," while another commented, "Because they were close to me, I think I’d feel something was off."

Positive responses included the idea that such technology could bring joy to older generations, who might appreciate seeing lifelike recreations of loved ones. Some suggested it could offer comfort by recalling warm memories or enabling children who lost parents early in life to get a sense of what they were like.

On the other hand, many found the idea unsettling. Some said seeing their parents brought back to life via AI would be "creepy" or "didn’t feel real." Others worried that clinging to digital recreations might prevent emotional closure. “I’d rather hold on to my memories than rely on a fake version,” one respondent said.

During the show’s in-studio discussion, participants shared further concerns about the ethical and legal implications. Some raised the issue of digital rights for the deceased—who holds them, and how they should be protected. Others mentioned the need to clarify whether AI recreations should be used just once or preserved indefinitely, noting the risks of misuse if the technology continues learning from limited data.

There was also discussion about the importance of preparing end-of-life documents, including so-called “ending notes,” to clarify how one's digital likeness and data should be handled after death. Several panelists emphasized that as the realism of AI improves, the potential for abuse—such as producing deepfakes or harmful recreations—will only increase.

Some studio guests expressed nostalgia for non-digital experiences, saying they preferred real interactions and memories over artificial reproductions. “It’s not the same as hearing a loved one speak in person. I’d rather treasure the memories than see a simulation,” one said.

Despite the controversy, the survey results and the studio discussion highlighted that while the technology offers new ways to grieve or remember, society is still grappling with how far is too far—and whether bringing the dead back through AI provides solace or discomfort.

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Legionella Contamination Worsens at Expo Site

At the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, Legionella bacteria have been detected at levels 20 times higher than the safety standard, but subsequent countermeasures failed to curb the outbreak, with the bacteria further multiplying to 53 times the standard.

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Resigns from Sumo Association

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Sho, 40, held a press conference in Tokyo on June 9th to announce his resignation from the Japan Sumo Association and to outline his future plans. The association had already stated on June 2nd that it would formally accept his resignation on the 9th.

Nara Deer Facing Food Crisis

Nara Park, a world-famous site where wild deer freely roam among tourists, is facing growing concern over the animals’ survival as local authorities continue cutting down acorn-bearing trees. Researchers warn the move could seriously affect the deer's ability to endure the harsh winter months.

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.

Japan Post to Lose Freight Permit

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has notified Japan Post of its intention to revoke the company’s license for freight transportation, following the discovery of improper safety checks at postal branches across the country.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

AI Brings the Dead Back to Life

A new technology that uses AI to recreate the voices and appearances of the deceased, allowing people to hear messages or even hold simulated conversations, is sparking widespread discussion in Japan. In response, Kansai TV's program "Shunkan LIVE Toretate!" conducted a street survey in Osaka, asking 100 people for their views on the topic.

世界に広がるApple Pay：次に来るものとは

日常生活の中にデジタル決済がますます浸透する中、Apple Payはその存在感を世界中で高め続けています。

AI Revolution Reaches Tokyo University and Japanese Workplaces

Generative AI is no longer a distant concept. With features now integrated into smartphones, AI is becoming a familiar presence in daily life. But its impact is spreading far beyond convenience — reaching even into Japan’s most competitive university entrance exams and transforming business operations.

Japan’s Growing Digital Deficit Shadows the Generative AI Boom

Japan’s digital economy is facing a growing challenge: a trade deficit exceeding 7 trillion yen driven by the surge in cloud services and generative AI. Most of the software and cloud tools used daily on computers and smartphones are provided by major overseas tech firms, particularly those based in the United States.

Cardano, or the "Ethereum of Japan": What hides behind this pseudonym?

Cardano is an innovative project developed by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. He is an American businessman, which is why many thought this project had American origins. This might sound surprising to some, but this crypto project actually originated in Japan.

Is Using AI at Work Cheating?

As AI use becomes increasingly common in the workplace, a recent academic study has sparked discussion over the potential downsides of disclosing its use. The study, which has drawn widespread attention, suggests that employees who use AI may feel guilty or be perceived as lazy, leading to lower performance evaluations from their superiors.

AI Recreates Emperor Kangxi's Calligraphy at China Pavilion

China's latest robotics technology is drawing attention at the China Pavilion of the Expo, where a cutting-edge robot has made its international debut.

AI Predicts Three Scenarios for Rice Prices

Rice prices in Japan are drawing national attention following government moves to release stockpiled rice, with artificial intelligence now being used to forecast market trends. As convenience stores begin selling rice balls at lower prices, the public is welcoming the temporary relief in food costs. But experts warn that without fundamental policy changes, the situation is unlikely to improve long term.