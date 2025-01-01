AI Brings the Dead Back to Life

TOKYO, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - A new technology that uses AI to recreate the voices and appearances of the deceased, allowing people to hear messages or even hold simulated conversations, is sparking widespread discussion in Japan. In response, Kansai TV's program "Shunkan LIVE Toretate!" conducted a street survey in Osaka, asking 100 people for their views on the topic.

The responses revealed a split in public opinion. Among the 100 respondents, 40 said they supported the idea, while 60 expressed opposition.

Some welcomed the technology, saying, "We’re in an age where the dead can speak—why not?" and "It would make me happy to be reminded of someone from when they were still full of life." Others were more cautious, with one person saying, "It’s not their real voice, so I don’t like it," while another commented, "Because they were close to me, I think I’d feel something was off."

Positive responses included the idea that such technology could bring joy to older generations, who might appreciate seeing lifelike recreations of loved ones. Some suggested it could offer comfort by recalling warm memories or enabling children who lost parents early in life to get a sense of what they were like.

On the other hand, many found the idea unsettling. Some said seeing their parents brought back to life via AI would be "creepy" or "didn’t feel real." Others worried that clinging to digital recreations might prevent emotional closure. “I’d rather hold on to my memories than rely on a fake version,” one respondent said.

During the show’s in-studio discussion, participants shared further concerns about the ethical and legal implications. Some raised the issue of digital rights for the deceased—who holds them, and how they should be protected. Others mentioned the need to clarify whether AI recreations should be used just once or preserved indefinitely, noting the risks of misuse if the technology continues learning from limited data.

There was also discussion about the importance of preparing end-of-life documents, including so-called “ending notes,” to clarify how one's digital likeness and data should be handled after death. Several panelists emphasized that as the realism of AI improves, the potential for abuse—such as producing deepfakes or harmful recreations—will only increase.

Some studio guests expressed nostalgia for non-digital experiences, saying they preferred real interactions and memories over artificial reproductions. “It’s not the same as hearing a loved one speak in person. I’d rather treasure the memories than see a simulation,” one said.

Despite the controversy, the survey results and the studio discussion highlighted that while the technology offers new ways to grieve or remember, society is still grappling with how far is too far—and whether bringing the dead back through AI provides solace or discomfort.

Source: KTV NEWS