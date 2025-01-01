News On Japan
Education

Unseasonal June Heatwave Forces Outdoor Activity Ban at School

NAGOYA, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - The Tokai region experienced unusually dangerous heat for June on June 17th, with temperatures expected to exceed 35°C for the third consecutive day.

Warm, humid air flowing in from the south pushed up temperatures from early morning across the Tokai region, making it the hottest day of the year so far in many locations. By 3 p.m., temperatures had reached 35.4°C in Nagoya, 35.7°C in Toyota, 36.2°C in Mino, Gifu Prefecture, and 35.3°C in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture. All these areas recorded their first "extremely hot day" of the year, with temperatures surpassing 35°C.

"It's insane today, super hot. It's supposed to be rainy season, but it's scorching. It feels humid and stifling," said one person in their 20s. Another person in their 30s commented, "It's hot, I'm sweating a lot. I feel unwell and uncomfortable. The discomfort index is high. I brought a fan to help cope with the heat."

The Tokai region is expected to continue facing this unusually dangerous heat for June, with temperatures likely to stay above 35°C through June 19th.

Schools are also on high alert for heatstroke. At Shiratori Elementary School in Atsuta Ward, Nagoya, measures are being taken to ensure students' safety. "We monitor the heat index and encourage frequent hydration to prevent heatstroke," explained Tsubouchi, the lead teacher at Nagoya City Shiratori Elementary School.

Since mid-May, Shiratori Elementary has been checking the heat index before recess and before students go outdoors for classes. "When the heat index exceeds 31, we generally prohibit physical activities," said Tsubouchi.

The heat index is a measure that combines temperature, humidity, solar radiation, and heat from the ground to assess the risk of heatstroke. When the index exceeds 28, authorities issue a "strict caution" warning, and when it exceeds 31, it is classified as "dangerous," advising against outdoor activities.

At Shiratori Elementary, once the heat index surpasses 31, all outdoor activities, including not only physical education classes but also cleaning time, are entirely suspended. During a recess check on the morning of June 17th, a teacher found the heat index at 28.1. "It's humid today, so if it rises any further, we will consider suspending outdoor activities," said Tsubouchi.

Later that morning, around 11 a.m., the heat index exceeded 31, prompting the school to ban outdoor activities for the first time this year.

Precautions are also being taken during students' commutes to and from school. "It gets very hot during the commute as well, so we allow students to hydrate even while walking to school. We also permit the use of cooling devices such as portable fans as part of the heatstroke prevention measures," Tsubouchi added.

Source: Nagoya TV News

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Kanako Kojima Suffers Major Facial Injury After Dog Bite

Actress Kanako Kojima has suffered a serious facial injury after being bitten by a dog, requiring around 30 stitches.

Ippei Mizuhara Turns Self In to Begin Jail Time

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter convicted of fraudulently transferring approximately 2.5 billion yen from Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani's bank account, has turned himself in and begun serving his prison sentence.

Mt. Fuji Sets Up Permanent Gate

A permanent gate has been installed at the Yamanashi Prefecture entrance to the fifth station of Mt. Fuji, unveiled on June 13. Authorities hope the new measure will help address the ongoing problem of reckless climbing attempts.

Otaru Redevelopment Plan Effectively Frozen

A former resort area in the Otamoi district of Otaru City has hit a major roadblock in its redevelopment plans. "This is the Otamoi coastline," explained a Ryugu Cruise guide. "There used to be a building here called Ryugukaku, a high-end restaurant. It's hard to believe."

Holding an Umbrella While Cycling to be Outlawed

Riding a bicycle while holding an umbrella, a practice often seen during the rainy season in Japan, poses significant danger as it becomes more frequent with the arrival of June rains.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Unseasonal June Heatwave Forces Outdoor Activity Ban at School

The Tokai region experienced unusually dangerous heat for June on June 17th, with temperatures expected to exceed 35°C for the third consecutive day.

High School Students Take Initiative to Preserve Memories of the Battle of Okinawa

As local news coverage continues to expand, offering more practical information closely tied to residents' daily lives, attention turns to a feature marking eighty years since the end of the war. With fewer people remaining who can speak from personal experience about the Battle of Okinawa, the question of how to preserve and pass down these memories has become increasingly urgent.

Why You Should Never Ignore Mold in Your House

Mold is a common household issue that can have serious implications for both your health and your home's integrity.

Japan Moves to Grant Science Council Autonomy

The Diet has passed legislation to establish the Science Council of Japan as an independent corporation, separating it from direct government control.

Rise of the Kamakura Shogunate | Setting the Stage (UPDATED) Episode 6

With the Genpei War now finished, Minamoto no Yoritomo is set to establish his new samurai military government or "Shogunate." Yet first he must tie up some loose ends before the Kamakura Bakufu can truly rise. (The Shogunate)

Junior High School Trip Costs Now Top 70,000 Yen

In a segment known as “Today’s Price,” which uses everyday expenses to explore broader social trends, TBS highlighted a seemingly simple but revealing figure: 70,456 yen. This is the average cost of a junior high school field trip in fiscal 2023, a number that is troubling not only for parents but also for schools themselves.

Academics Protest Bill Allowing Dismissal from Science Council for Political Views

A group of scholars staged a sit-in near the Diet on June 4th to protest a new bill concerning the Science Council of Japan, warning that it could threaten academic independence and freedom of expression.

Thought You Nailed It? One Fix Made the Composition Shine!

Have you ever felt like your painting was going well—until you looked at it later and something just felt… off? (Watercolor by Shibasaki)