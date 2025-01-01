News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Japanese Startup Aims to Boost Japan's Space Industry

Jun 21 (News On Japan) - A startup based in Minamisoma City, Fukushima Prefecture, is working to create a future where space becomes easily accessible to all. AstroX, a private space startup headquartered in Minamisoma, Fukushima, is participating in the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's themed exhibit 'Toward a Better Recovery from the Great East Japan Earthquake.'

The company is developing a rocket launch system that uses balloons to carry rockets into the stratosphere, approximately 20 kilometers above ground, where they are then launched into satellite orbit using an aerial launch method.

Compared to conventional ground-launched rockets, this method is less affected by weather and encounters lower air resistance, enabling more energy-efficient and cost-effective launches.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

International Yoga Day Arrives Early in Tokyo

As the sun rose over Tokyo, the spiritual calm of Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple was matched by the rhythmic breathing of over 2,000 people who gathered to celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day, held on June 21st under the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

Why Japan’s Rice Prices Keep Climbing

The recent surge in rice prices has exposed a critical juncture in Japan's agricultural policy. While the government has begun releasing reserve stocks to address the prolonged spike, prices remain stubbornly high. Based on interviews with wholesalers and others accused of "hoarding," anchor Naomi Trauden investigates the factors behind the crisis.

Ancient Burial Artifacts Discovered In Japan's Largest Keyhole Tomb

A joint research team from Sakai City and Kokugakuin University announced on June 19th that they have confirmed the discovery of several burial artifacts from Daisen Kofun, Japan's largest keyhole-shaped tomb, which is managed by the Imperial Household Agency as the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku.

Nippon Steel Wins Control of US Steel

Nippon Steel has completed its acquisition of US Steel, spending approximately 2 trillion yen over a period of 18 months. Speaking at a press conference the day after the announcement, Chairman Hashimoto emphasized that "profitability and management flexibility have been secured."

Japan Post to Lose License for 2500 Trucks

Japan Post is facing the suspension of approximately 2,500 trucks for five years after failing to appear at a hearing held by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over improper safety checks on drivers. With no objection raised by Japan Post, the penalty is expected to be finalized as early as June.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Japanese Startup Aims to Boost Japan's Space Industry

A startup based in Minamisoma City, Fukushima Prefecture, is working to create a future where space becomes easily accessible to all. AstroX, a private space startup headquartered in Minamisoma, Fukushima, is participating in the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's themed exhibit 'Toward a Better Recovery from the Great East Japan Earthquake.'

H2A Rocket Final Launch Postponed

The launch of the H2A rocket's final unit, originally scheduled for June 24th, has been postponed due to a malfunction in the rocket’s electrical system.

Honda Successfully Completes Japan’s First Reusable Rocket Landing Test

Honda has announced that it successfully completed a landing and takeoff experiment with a small rocket in Taiki Town, located in Hokkaido’s Tokachi region. This achievement marks the first time a Japanese private company has accomplished this feat.

Technologies Poised to Drive Future Growth

A new ranking of 'technologies that are attracting investment' has just been published, with an analysis of some of the most promising innovations.

Pioneering Technology That Expands Human Potential

Masahiko Inami, professor and deputy director at the University of Tokyo’s Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology, is leading groundbreaking research into human augmentation—technology that expands human capabilities beyond natural limitations. Inspired by science fiction and driven by a vision of a more inclusive and creative future, Inami’s work aims not only to assist those with physical challenges but to elevate all individuals through the integration of new skills and sensory functions.

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.

Kyoto Researchers Launch Final Trial for Alzheimer’s Drug

Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA) and pharmaceutical company Towa announced they began the final phase of clinical trials in May, aiming to treat Alzheimer’s disease using an existing medication.

Shizuoka Clears Final Water Hurdle for Linear Project as Implementation Phase Begins

A Shizuoka Prefecture expert panel overseeing environmental issues linked to the Linear Chuo Shinkansen project met on June 2nd and concluded all discussions related to water resources, ending over a decade of debate. Deputy Governor Hiraki described the outcome as "a major step forward."