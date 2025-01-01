Japanese Startup Aims to Boost Japan's Space Industry

Jun 21 (News On Japan) - A startup based in Minamisoma City, Fukushima Prefecture, is working to create a future where space becomes easily accessible to all. AstroX, a private space startup headquartered in Minamisoma, Fukushima, is participating in the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's themed exhibit 'Toward a Better Recovery from the Great East Japan Earthquake.'

The company is developing a rocket launch system that uses balloons to carry rockets into the stratosphere, approximately 20 kilometers above ground, where they are then launched into satellite orbit using an aerial launch method.

Compared to conventional ground-launched rockets, this method is less affected by weather and encounters lower air resistance, enabling more energy-efficient and cost-effective launches.

Source: FNN