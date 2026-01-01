Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route Fully Reopens

Toyama, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route connecting Toyama and Nagano fully reopened on April 15th, marking the start of the spring tourism season along one of Japan’s most celebrated mountain routes.

“An S-shaped curve is clearly etched across the snowfield,” a reporter said, describing the scene along the route as visitors returned to the high-altitude landscape.

At Murodo, located at an elevation of about 2,450 meters, the towering snow corridor known as the “Yuki no Otani” reached a height of 12 meters this year, about 4 meters lower than last year.

The Alpine Route is regarded as one of the world’s leading mountain sightseeing destinations, and this year marks the 55th anniversary of its full opening.

Source: TBS