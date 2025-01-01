News On Japan
Business

Letting Workers Pick Their Own Boss Helps Improve Job Satisfaction

TOKYO, Jun 25 (News On Japan) - In Japan's evolving work culture, a new approach is quietly taking root: letting employees choose their own bosses. One Tokyo company has gone as far as organizing a full-scale election to select its managers. The idea is gaining attention as growing numbers of workers say they want to leave their jobs because of poor relationships with their superiors.

At a recent company event in Tokyo, about 1,000 employees gathered in an atmosphere filled with excitement, anticipation, and the sound of stick balloons. On stage stood four men in suits, not performers at an idol concert but candidates vying to become area managers overseeing multiple branches of Dr. Stretch, a chain specializing in stretch therapy. Each candidate passionately delivered campaign speeches promising to foster supportive workplaces. One candidate declared: "I will create a work environment where everyone can be themselves. I promise to turn your ideas into reality. Please vote for me to be your manager." Employees then cast their votes via smartphone, and the winner was announced: Takao, who became the new area manager.

The company's president, Kurokawa, explained his rationale: "The healthiest system is one where bosses do not decide who gets promoted or how much salary people earn. Promotions should be determined by colleagues, while salaries reflect individual performance. This approach significantly boosts productivity." Employees expressed support for the system, describing it as innovative and fair, allowing anyone regardless of background or tenure to compete for leadership positions.

The push for such systems stems from widespread dissatisfaction with traditional management structures. In one survey, nearly 80% of respondents said they had wanted to quit their jobs at some point due to issues with their bosses. To address this mismatch, several companies are introducing mechanisms that allow employees to select their superiors.

Sakura Structural Design, which handles architectural design, has adopted a similar approach. Employee Risa Watanabe, struggling under the heavy workload assigned by her supervisor Yamada, considered resigning after repeated attempts to negotiate adjustments failed. She then took advantage of the company’s annual internal transfer system, which includes a detailed ‘manager manual’ outlining the strengths and weaknesses of all available supervisors. For example, Yamada’s manual listed his strengths as extensive field knowledge and Excel proficiency, but also noted weaknesses such as disinterest in his subordinates and difficulty interacting with female employees. Watanabe transferred to the team led by manager Sugano, who prioritizes employee well-being and maintains a supportive atmosphere.

Reflecting on losing a subordinate, Yamada admitted, "It made me realize I may have lacked consideration. It became a learning experience for me." After moving, Watanabe came to appreciate Yamada’s strengths as well and eventually chose him again as her supervisor in the following year’s selection round, returning to her original team.

Since introducing this system, Sakura Structural Design has seen its turnover rate fall dramatically from 11% to just 0.9%. Kurokawa believes the process keeps both executives and managers conscious that they are continuously being evaluated by their teams, a mindset some companies may have neglected under outdated management practices.

However, some caution that while selecting bosses through elections may work well for certain mid-level positions, it may not be practical for senior roles involving responsibilities invisible to subordinates. Broader evaluation systems like 360-degree reviews, where employees receive feedback from multiple sources, have grown more common, but still face challenges in achieving consistency without comprehensive organizational reforms.

In interviews with young workers, many said they expect bosses to be flexible, encourage their ideas, and possess strong negotiation skills to advocate for the team. Others highlighted the importance of balance, suggesting that some degree of pressure is necessary for professional growth. "Learning how to deal with difficult bosses actually helps you build valuable experience," one veteran commented.

Surveys also reveal traits that make bosses unpopular: being overbearing, always believing they are right, and changing their behavior depending on who they are speaking to. Specific complaints included unpredictable bad moods, excessive micromanagement, and harsh criticism. Yet, as one observer noted, "These behaviors are problematic not just as bosses but as people."

In today’s shifting employment landscape where lifetime employment is no longer the norm, many believe that the traditional hierarchical view of boss and subordinate is outdated. Instead, companies are encouraged to foster more horizontal relationships where managers and employees mutually support each other. As one executive summed up, "We need to shift from thinking in terms of ranks to thinking in terms of roles. When both sides help each other succeed, productivity improves and work becomes more fulfilling."

The discussion will continue tomorrow, focusing on the growing pressures faced by middle managers often caught in the squeeze between senior leadership and frontline staff.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

US Marine Gets 7 Years for Sexual Assault in Japan

A court in Japan has sentenced a US marine to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Okinawa last year.

University-Affiliated Schools Gather to Highlight Benefits

As competition for junior high school entrance exams intensifies in Japan, many families are turning their attention to university-affiliated schools, which continue to enjoy strong and growing popularity. These schools offer a rare sense of security in an education system often dominated by relentless testing and high-stakes competition. By guaranteeing admission to their affiliated universities, they allow students to avoid the grueling entrance exam race and instead focus on broader intellectual development, extracurricular pursuits, and early preparation for specialized qualifications.

Rodent Infestation Continues in Hokkaido

In Fukushima Town, located in southern Hokkaido, a massive surge in rodent populations is causing widespread damage to rice and other crops. The situation has become so severe that home centers are struggling to keep up with demand for rodent traps, with shelves completely emptied and supply chains unable to restock in time.

Japan Remembers Eighty Years After the Battle of Okinawa

Okinawa Prefecture observed its annual Day of Remembrance on June 23rd, commemorating the more than 200,000 Japanese and American lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa during the final stages of the Pacific War.

Koike Wins Third Term as Tokyo Governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has secured a third term after exit polls indicated a decisive victory, ensuring she will continue leading Japan’s capital for another four years.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Letting Workers Pick Their Own Boss Helps Improve Job Satisfaction

In Japan's evolving work culture, a new approach is quietly taking root: letting employees choose their own bosses. One Tokyo company has gone as far as organizing a full-scale election to select its managers. The idea is gaining attention as growing numbers of workers say they want to leave their jobs because of poor relationships with their superiors.

JDI Slump Exposes Limits Of State-Backed Revival

Japan Display (JDI), formed in 2012 through the merger of Hitachi, Toshiba, and Sony’s small and medium-sized LCD panel businesses, was once celebrated as the “Hinamaru LCD” and symbolized Japan’s national pride in the sector. By the fiscal year ending March 2016, its sales neared 1 trillion yen. However, its fortunes soon reversed, and it has now posted losses for eleven consecutive years.

Japan's Oldest Burger Chain Dom Dom Rebounds

Founded in 1970, Dom Dom Hamburger was Japan’s first homegrown hamburger chain. At its peak, it operated 400 outlets nationwide. However, since the 2000s, its popularity declined sharply, leading to a drastic reduction in store numbers and prolonged financial losses.

'Testicles Grabbed, Naked Photos Demanded': Ex-Employees Sue Company

A group of former employees has filed a lawsuit against Neo Corporation, an Osaka-based electrical equipment sales company, accusing it of routine power harassment, sexual coercion, and an oppressive system of financial penalties despite advertising average annual salaries exceeding 14 million yen.

Global Demand for Japanese Products Opens New Doors

In Kobe, a company that has been processing and selling kelp for over 60 years has begun exporting its products overseas as domestic consumption declines. The company turned to a service called ZenPlus, a platform that sells overlooked Japanese products to global customers. ZenPlus offers over 9 million items across 175 countries, charging a 10% commission only when a sale is made.

Tensions Rise Over Surge in Private Lodging in Osaka

As the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan continues to rise, Osaka is seeing a rapid increase in "special zone private lodgings." In Konohana Ward, a 212-unit apartment building has been fully converted into short-term rentals, sparking conflict with nearby residents. Opposing the plan, neighbors have submitted a petition to Osaka City.

Kao Adopts Social Media Tactics From Startup To Revive Sales

Kao, a leading Japanese manufacturer of daily necessities such as detergents and shampoos, had been struggling with declining earnings for four consecutive years. However, for the fiscal year ending December 2024, the company has seen a turnaround. What triggered this recovery? The answer lies in Kao’s focus on the high-end segment of the hair care market, where its share had been a mere 1%. The key to Kao's comeback was found in the strategies of a rising startup brand.

Why Japan’s Rice Prices Keep Climbing

The recent surge in rice prices has exposed a critical juncture in Japan's agricultural policy. While the government has begun releasing reserve stocks to address the prolonged spike, prices remain stubbornly high.