Letting Workers Pick Their Own Boss Helps Improve Job Satisfaction

TOKYO, Jun 25 (News On Japan) - In Japan's evolving work culture, a new approach is quietly taking root: letting employees choose their own bosses. One Tokyo company has gone as far as organizing a full-scale election to select its managers. The idea is gaining attention as growing numbers of workers say they want to leave their jobs because of poor relationships with their superiors.

At a recent company event in Tokyo, about 1,000 employees gathered in an atmosphere filled with excitement, anticipation, and the sound of stick balloons. On stage stood four men in suits, not performers at an idol concert but candidates vying to become area managers overseeing multiple branches of Dr. Stretch, a chain specializing in stretch therapy. Each candidate passionately delivered campaign speeches promising to foster supportive workplaces. One candidate declared: "I will create a work environment where everyone can be themselves. I promise to turn your ideas into reality. Please vote for me to be your manager." Employees then cast their votes via smartphone, and the winner was announced: Takao, who became the new area manager.

The company's president, Kurokawa, explained his rationale: "The healthiest system is one where bosses do not decide who gets promoted or how much salary people earn. Promotions should be determined by colleagues, while salaries reflect individual performance. This approach significantly boosts productivity." Employees expressed support for the system, describing it as innovative and fair, allowing anyone regardless of background or tenure to compete for leadership positions.

The push for such systems stems from widespread dissatisfaction with traditional management structures. In one survey, nearly 80% of respondents said they had wanted to quit their jobs at some point due to issues with their bosses. To address this mismatch, several companies are introducing mechanisms that allow employees to select their superiors.

Sakura Structural Design, which handles architectural design, has adopted a similar approach. Employee Risa Watanabe, struggling under the heavy workload assigned by her supervisor Yamada, considered resigning after repeated attempts to negotiate adjustments failed. She then took advantage of the company’s annual internal transfer system, which includes a detailed ‘manager manual’ outlining the strengths and weaknesses of all available supervisors. For example, Yamada’s manual listed his strengths as extensive field knowledge and Excel proficiency, but also noted weaknesses such as disinterest in his subordinates and difficulty interacting with female employees. Watanabe transferred to the team led by manager Sugano, who prioritizes employee well-being and maintains a supportive atmosphere.

Reflecting on losing a subordinate, Yamada admitted, "It made me realize I may have lacked consideration. It became a learning experience for me." After moving, Watanabe came to appreciate Yamada’s strengths as well and eventually chose him again as her supervisor in the following year’s selection round, returning to her original team.

Since introducing this system, Sakura Structural Design has seen its turnover rate fall dramatically from 11% to just 0.9%. Kurokawa believes the process keeps both executives and managers conscious that they are continuously being evaluated by their teams, a mindset some companies may have neglected under outdated management practices.

However, some caution that while selecting bosses through elections may work well for certain mid-level positions, it may not be practical for senior roles involving responsibilities invisible to subordinates. Broader evaluation systems like 360-degree reviews, where employees receive feedback from multiple sources, have grown more common, but still face challenges in achieving consistency without comprehensive organizational reforms.

In interviews with young workers, many said they expect bosses to be flexible, encourage their ideas, and possess strong negotiation skills to advocate for the team. Others highlighted the importance of balance, suggesting that some degree of pressure is necessary for professional growth. "Learning how to deal with difficult bosses actually helps you build valuable experience," one veteran commented.

Surveys also reveal traits that make bosses unpopular: being overbearing, always believing they are right, and changing their behavior depending on who they are speaking to. Specific complaints included unpredictable bad moods, excessive micromanagement, and harsh criticism. Yet, as one observer noted, "These behaviors are problematic not just as bosses but as people."

In today’s shifting employment landscape where lifetime employment is no longer the norm, many believe that the traditional hierarchical view of boss and subordinate is outdated. Instead, companies are encouraged to foster more horizontal relationships where managers and employees mutually support each other. As one executive summed up, "We need to shift from thinking in terms of ranks to thinking in terms of roles. When both sides help each other succeed, productivity improves and work becomes more fulfilling."

The discussion will continue tomorrow, focusing on the growing pressures faced by middle managers often caught in the squeeze between senior leadership and frontline staff.

