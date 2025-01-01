News On Japan
Low-Income Children Face Hunger During Summer Vacation

TOKYO, Jun 26 (News On Japan) - A recent survey by a nonprofit organization providing food assistance to low-income single-parent households has revealed that during summer vacation, when school lunches are unavailable, one in three children in these families eat only two meals or less per day.

The study, conducted this month with approximately 2,100 respondents, highlights the serious impact that the absence of school-provided meals has on children's nutrition during extended breaks. Compared to the period when schools are in session and lunches are provided, the number of children receiving only two or fewer meals a day increases 2.5 times during summer vacation, reaching 32.2 percent.

In addition to the loss of school lunches, the recent rise in rice prices has further strained these families’ ability to provide adequate meals. About 70 percent of surveyed households reported substituting rice with other, more affordable staple foods to cope with the rising costs. The NPO expressed concern that without rice, children often cannot consume enough food to feel full.

The ongoing surge in food prices, coupled with the seasonal suspension of school meals, has created a harsh environment that many describe as a "double punch" against vulnerable households. Professor Makiko Nakamuro of Keio University emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that many families are forced to reduce daily meals to two or even one after the summer holiday begins.

She pointed out that while children’s cafeterias and food pantries offer some assistance, these are limited in scope and not part of any nationally organized system. In contrast, the United States operates a federally funded "Summer Meal Program" that provides both nutritional support and recreational activities for children during the vacation period.

Nakamuro suggested that Japan should consider similar nationwide support measures, such as temporarily increasing educational assistance during summer breaks, to ensure children’s nutritional needs are met even when schools are closed. She stressed that such programs would require government budget allocations to be effective.

Source: TBS

