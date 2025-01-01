News On Japan
Sci-Tech

H2A Rocket’s Final Launch

KAGOSHIMA, Jun 29 (News On Japan) - H2A Rocket No. 50, the final unit of Japan’s long-running flagship launch vehicle series, was successfully launched in the early hours of June 29th from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The rocket lifted off at 1:33 a.m., carrying the Ibuki-GW Earth observation satellite, which was released into its planned orbit as scheduled.

With this launch, the H2A concludes its two-decade run, boasting a success rate of 98%—49 successes out of 50 missions—placing it among the most reliable rockets globally.

The H2A has previously delivered key missions such as the Hayabusa2 asteroid probe and SLIM, Japan’s first successful lunar lander.

Keiji Suzuki, launch director at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, said, "To this 50th unit that has fulfilled its mission, I want to say: ‘Thank you for a job well done.’"

Future missions will be taken over by the next-generation H3 rocket, which has already begun its deployment.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan’s Best Fireworks Artist Dazzles Osaka Sky at Expo

Omagari’s renowned fireworks, crafted by Japan’s top pyrotechnician, lit up the night sky above Osaka on June 28th as part of the Japan Fireworks Expo held during the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

H2A Rocket’s Final Launch

H2A Rocket No. 50, the final unit of Japan’s long-running flagship launch vehicle series, was successfully launched in the early hours of June 29th from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Death Penalty Carried Out for Killing Nine in Zama

A man convicted of murdering nine people in one of Japan's most disturbing serial killing cases was executed on June 27th. Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, had been sentenced to death for robbery, rape, and murder in a case that came to light in October 2017 after police discovered nine dismembered bodies stored in coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. It marks the first execution under the Ishiba administration, following an order by Justice Minister Keishu Suzuki.

Saitama Tops National English Rankings for Sixth Year

Saitama City has quietly emerged as Japan's undisputed leader in English education, with its junior high school students ranking first nationwide for six consecutive years. The secret lies in the city’s distinctive approach to classroom instruction.

World’s Largest Butterfly Fossil Found In Shinonsen

A fossil on permanent display at a museum in Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as a new species and confirmed to be the world’s largest butterfly fossil.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Next-Generation Neutrino Detector Unveiled in Gifu

A next-generation neutrino observation facility, the Hyper-Kamiokande, was unveiled to the media on June 28th in Hida City, Gifu Prefecture. Located 600 meters underground in the Kamioka area, it is a new experimental facility of the University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, designed to detect neutrinos emitted from a research center 295 kilometers away in Ibaraki Prefecture.

SoftBank to Launch Flying Base Station

SoftBank announced on June 26th that it will begin pre-commercial services next year for its airborne mobile base station known as HAPS (High Altitude Platform Station), with plans to expand the service nationwide by 2026.

World’s Largest Butterfly Fossil Found In Shinonsen

A fossil on permanent display at a museum in Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as a new species and confirmed to be the world’s largest butterfly fossil.

Quantum Computer Begins Operation at RIKEN

A state-of-the-art IBM quantum computer, one of the world’s most advanced models and the first of its kind installed outside the United States, has begun operation at RIKEN in Kobe, where it will be integrated with Japan's Fugaku supercomputer to advance hybrid computing research.

Rodent Infestation Continues in Hokkaido

In Fukushima Town, located in southern Hokkaido, a massive surge in rodent populations is causing widespread damage to rice and other crops. The situation has become so severe that home centers are struggling to keep up with demand for rodent traps, with shelves completely emptied and supply chains unable to restock in time.

My iPS Cell Factory Opens in Osaka

In Osaka’s Nakanoshima district, full-scale production has begun at a new facility offering customized iPS cells made from an individual’s own blood.

H2A Rocket Final Launch Postponed

The launch of the H2A rocket's final unit, originally scheduled for June 24th, has been postponed due to a malfunction in the rocket’s electrical system.

Honda Successfully Completes Japan’s First Reusable Rocket Landing Test

Honda has announced that it successfully completed a landing and takeoff experiment with a small rocket in Taiki Town, located in Hokkaido’s Tokachi region. This achievement marks the first time a Japanese private company has accomplished this feat.