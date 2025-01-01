H2A Rocket’s Final Launch

KAGOSHIMA, Jun 29 (News On Japan) - H2A Rocket No. 50, the final unit of Japan’s long-running flagship launch vehicle series, was successfully launched in the early hours of June 29th from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The rocket lifted off at 1:33 a.m., carrying the Ibuki-GW Earth observation satellite, which was released into its planned orbit as scheduled.

With this launch, the H2A concludes its two-decade run, boasting a success rate of 98%—49 successes out of 50 missions—placing it among the most reliable rockets globally.

The H2A has previously delivered key missions such as the Hayabusa2 asteroid probe and SLIM, Japan’s first successful lunar lander.

Keiji Suzuki, launch director at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, said, "To this 50th unit that has fulfilled its mission, I want to say: ‘Thank you for a job well done.’"

Future missions will be taken over by the next-generation H3 rocket, which has already begun its deployment.

