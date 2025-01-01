Experts Warn Hokkaido Kelp May Vanish

HOKKAIDO, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - With just over two weeks remaining in 2025, preparations are in full swing for osechi, the elaborately prepared New Year’s dishes that line Japanese dining tables each year, but few may realize that one of osechi’s most essential ingredients is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Experts are issuing stark warnings that, at a realistic level, kelp could disappear from Hokkaido by the end of this century, raising concerns that extend far beyond holiday cuisine and into the very foundations of Japanese food culture.

The problem is not limited to osechi alone. Kelp is a cornerstone of washoku, forming the basis of dashi that underpins countless dishes, particularly in the Kansai region, where kombu-based broth defines local taste. If kelp supplies continue to dwindle, specialists warn that Japanese cuisine itself could be fundamentally shaken.

In Kyoto, where factories are racing to meet peak-season demand, rows of osechi dishes are being prepared one after another. Among the staples is kombu-maki, kelp rolls simmered until sweet and tender, long considered auspicious because of the wordplay linking “yorokobu,” or joy, to “kobu.” Producers say kelp also plays a visual role, tightening the overall presentation of the festive boxes and giving them a sense of balance and finish.

Beyond osechi, kelp is indispensable during winter, appearing in hot pots and a wide range of seasonal dishes. December marks the highest consumption of kelp by a wide margin, making this the most important month for producers and distributors. Yet it is precisely now that the risk of disappearance has become impossible to ignore.

According to researchers who have long studied kelp production, total catches combining wild and farmed kelp have fallen sharply, with wild kelp production dropping to about 17 percent of levels seen in the first year of the Heisei era. The main driver is rising sea temperatures, which have triggered isoyake, or sea desertification, a phenomenon in which underwater forests of seaweed vanish as waters warm and nutrients decline. At the same time, herbivorous marine life becomes more active and consumes what kelp remains, accelerating the collapse.

At processing plants in Osaka, the impact is already being felt. One long-established company produces a popular kelp-based snack that has been a household staple for decades, turning out more than 10,000 units a day. In recent years, however, poor harvests have pushed kelp prices higher, forcing the company to raise prices for the first time in decades two years ago, followed by another increase in March, when the product rose from 110 yen to 120 yen. Managers say uncertainty over future supply and pricing has become a constant concern.

The implications go far beyond snack foods. Kansai’s culinary identity is built on kombu dashi, in contrast to the bonito-based broths more common in eastern Japan. In Osaka, a specialist shop serving nikusui, a local comfort dish of beef broth and tofu, relies on rich kelp stock made with Rishiri kelp to achieve its signature flavor. While suppliers currently prioritize established clients, new contracts are being turned away, and even slight reductions in kelp quality or quantity can weaken the taste, threatening the survival of traditional flavors.

At a kelp shop with more than 120 years of history, shelves tell a sobering story. Its flagship product, natural kelp from Hakodate, has become increasingly scarce, with stocks dating back to 2016, nine years ago, as recent harvests have dwindled to almost nothing. In some years, production levels have fallen so low that shipments could not be made at all. As wholesalers disappear and supply chains thin, the future of Kansai’s dashi culture grows ever more uncertain.

Veteran shop owners say the situation feels unprecedented. While broths made from bonito flakes or dried sardines can be likened to variations of fish soup, kelp-based dashi is unique on a global scale, with no true equivalent elsewhere. Losing it would mean undermining the very core of Japanese cuisine.

Still, efforts are underway to avert the worst-case scenario. Researchers say teams formed by fisheries cooperatives and kelp manufacturers are developing farmed kelp varieties capable of growing in higher water temperatures, around four to five degrees warmer than traditional conditions. Early results suggest these kelp strains can survive and mature despite warming seas, offering a potential lifeline for the industry.

Experts stress that without kelp, washoku cannot exist as it does today, and say they are determined to meet expectations by applying science and technology to protect this essential resource. Whether these efforts can reverse the trend remains uncertain, but many agree that preserving kelp is not merely an economic issue, but a cultural one, tied directly to the everyday meals and traditions that define Japanese life.

