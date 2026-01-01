Probe Ship Chikyu Returns After Recovering Rare Earth Mud

SHIZUOKA, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - A deep-sea exploration vessel that successfully recovered mud containing rare earth elements from a depth of 5,600 meters for the first time in the world has returned to Shimizu Port in Shizuoka City.

The deep-sea drilling vessel Chikyu, which arrived back at Shimizu Port on the afternoon of February 14th, succeeded on February 1st in retrieving mud containing rare earth elements from the seabed 5,600 meters below the surface in waters near Minamitorishima, marking a world first.

Rare earth elements are essential resources for automobiles, electronic devices and other products, and the latest achievement represents a significant step toward future domestic production.

Shoichi Ishii, program director of the Cabinet Office’s Strategic Innovation Promotion Program, said, "We aim to accelerate production technology for rare earth–bearing mud near Minamitorishima as part of Japan’s economic growth strategy announced last November, which includes ocean development as the 17th pillar under the Takai administration."

Chikyu is scheduled to begin full-scale mining tests for rare earth resources from 2027.

Source: FNN