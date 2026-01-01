News On Japan
Probe Ship Chikyu Returns After Recovering Rare Earth Mud

SHIZUOKA, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - A deep-sea exploration vessel that successfully recovered mud containing rare earth elements from a depth of 5,600 meters for the first time in the world has returned to Shimizu Port in Shizuoka City.

The deep-sea drilling vessel Chikyu, which arrived back at Shimizu Port on the afternoon of February 14th, succeeded on February 1st in retrieving mud containing rare earth elements from the seabed 5,600 meters below the surface in waters near Minamitorishima, marking a world first.

Rare earth elements are essential resources for automobiles, electronic devices and other products, and the latest achievement represents a significant step toward future domestic production.

Shoichi Ishii, program director of the Cabinet Office’s Strategic Innovation Promotion Program, said, "We aim to accelerate production technology for rare earth–bearing mud near Minamitorishima as part of Japan’s economic growth strategy announced last November, which includes ocean development as the 17th pillar under the Takai administration."

Chikyu is scheduled to begin full-scale mining tests for rare earth resources from 2027.

Source: FNN

Japanese Startup Slashes Methane from Cow Burps

A startup is working to curb global warming by feeding seaweed to cattle in an effort to reduce methane emissions from their burps, with plans to commercialize the technology in the coming years.

Can Japan End Hay Fever by Killing Male Cedar Flowers?

The arrival of pollen season has once again begun to affect large parts of Japan, but new research aimed at preventing cedar pollen from dispersing is raising hopes that the future could bring relief for millions of sufferers, with scientists working on a method to wither only the male flowers of cedar trees and stop pollen at its source.

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Plant Restarted

Tokyo Electric Power announced that it has restarted the reactor at Unit 6 of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, which had been halted shortly after its initial restart due to equipment problems.

Sea Lions Invade Remote Hokkaido Island

About 3,000 Steller sea lions have appeared on an uninhabited island off Hokkaido, marking the largest number for this time of year and adding to fishing losses estimated to exceed 1 billion yen.

Flu Makes Alert Level Comeback in Kansai

Influenza is once again spreading rapidly across the Kansai region, with Osaka Prefecture reaching an advisory-level outbreak for the second time in a single season for the first time in 15 years as infections surge again after the New Year.

Japan Aims to Turn Artificial Shooting Stars Into a Business

Japanese startup ALE announced on February 4 that it will conduct its third demonstration experiment to generate artificial shooting stars in 2028, positioning the project as a step toward eventual commercialization rather than a one-off spectacle.

3D Images Reveal How Tsunami Fires Spread

High-resolution 3D images created from aerial photographs taken after the Great East Japan Earthquake have revealed how large-scale fires spread in the aftermath of the tsunami, showing that in Yamada Town, Iwate Prefecture, debris left behind by the waves covered wide areas of the town and rendered roads ineffective as natural firebreaks, allowing flames to expand unchecked.