News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Next-Generation Motor Achieves Rare-Earth-Free, High-Efficiency Performance

TOKYO, Mar 02 (News On Japan) - Motors are embedded in countless electronic devices, from home appliances and robots to automobiles, quietly generating the power that underpins modern life, and now a Japanese startup is challenging long-held assumptions by developing a next-generation motor that delivers both high efficiency and high output while eliminating the need for rare earth materials.

Leading the effort is Hirokazu Kanekiyo, chief technology officer of Next Core Technologies, who has developed a new material known as HLMET, pronounced “Helmet,” that dramatically reduces heat generation inside motors. Conventional motors rely on magnetic force to produce motion, but when they operate, heat builds up and weakens magnetic strength. To compensate, manufacturers have long depended on powerful rare earth magnets—materials that Japan largely imports from China—making them essential yet geopolitically sensitive components.

Kanekiyo’s breakthrough lies in suppressing heat at its source. HLMET, an ultra-thin material measuring just 30 microns in thickness—comparable to aluminum foil—has been incorporated into the stator section of the motor. By significantly reducing energy loss as heat, the new design improves overall motor efficiency.

In a side-by-side comparison of motors of identical size operated for about one hour at room temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, the conventional motor’s temperature rose by 21 degrees, while the HLMET-equipped motor increased by only 9 degrees, a difference of more than 10 degrees. Thermal imaging revealed a clear contrast: the conventional unit reached around 44 degrees Celsius, while the new motor remained near 32 degrees.

Lower heat generation directly translates into reduced energy loss and improved performance. The new motor not only consumes less electricity but also delivers output that surpasses conventional models of the same size.

Most notably, the design eliminates the need for rare earth materials entirely—an achievement that industry observers describe as nothing short of revolutionary. Rare earth magnets have long been considered indispensable to motor performance, making the prospect of “rare-earth-free” motors a dramatic shift in industry thinking.

For resource-poor Japan, which depends heavily on imports of rare earths from China, the development carries implications beyond engineering. By reducing reliance on critical materials subject to international tensions, the technology could contribute to the country’s economic security.

Kanekiyo views the innovation as an opportunity to transform an industry that has relied on rare earths for decades. If successfully commercialized, the next-generation motor could reshape power systems across a wide range of applications worldwide, from industrial machinery to consumer electronics and electric vehicles, marking a significant step toward a more energy-efficient and geopolitically resilient future.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Himeji Castle Hikes Admission Fee for Non-Residents

The admission fee for the World Heritage-listed Himeji Castle in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, was revised on March 1st for the first time in 11 years, introducing a dual pricing system that significantly raises costs for visitors from outside the city.

Avalanche Strikes Nagano-Niigata Ski Resort, Four Injured

An avalanche struck an advanced-level course at Madarao Kogen Ski Resort, which spans Niigata and Nagano prefectures, on February 28th, leaving four people injured, including two family members.

Australian Girl, 8, Dies After Snowmobile Overturns in Hakuba

An eight-year-old Australian girl died after a snowmobile overturned in Hakuba Village, Nagano Prefecture, at around 11 a.m. on February 28th, with authorities investigating the cause of the accident.

Major Maglev Excavation Begins

The assembly of a massive shield machine for tunnel construction at the Kanagawa Station site of the Linear Chuo Shinkansen has been completed, with the site opened to the media as excavation prepares to move forward toward Nagoya.

Bear Sightings Spread Across Japan, Experts Call It Abnormal

Although February is typically the height of the hibernation season, bears have already been sighted across Japan, raising concerns of another wave of deadly encounters.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Next-Generation Motor Achieves Rare-Earth-Free, High-Efficiency Performance

Motors are embedded in countless electronic devices, from home appliances and robots to automobiles, quietly generating the power that underpins modern life, and now a Japanese startup is challenging long-held assumptions by developing a next-generation motor that delivers both high efficiency and high output while eliminating the need for rare earth materials.

Major Maglev Excavation Begins

The assembly of a massive shield machine for tunnel construction at the Kanagawa Station site of the Linear Chuo Shinkansen has been completed, with the site opened to the media as excavation prepares to move forward toward Nagoya.

Tsurui Village to Acquire Planned Mega-Solar Site Near Kushiro Wetland for 80 Million Yen

Tsurui Village in Hokkaido is moving to purchase land designated for a large-scale solar power project near the Kushiro Wetland from an Osaka-based developer, in a bid to protect the surrounding landscape.

Kairos Rocket Launch Postponed for Third Time

The third launch attempt of the private-sector small rocket Kairos, which had been scheduled for three days later in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, has been postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

'Once-in-30-Years' Drought Grips Japan

Water shortages are worsening across Japan amid what meteorologists describe as 'once-in-30-years' low rainfall, with riverbeds exposed, reservoirs falling to record lows, and dry conditions fueling a renewed surge in influenza infections.

Probe Ship Chikyu Returns After Recovering Rare Earth Mud

A deep-sea exploration vessel that successfully recovered mud containing rare earth elements from a depth of 5,600 meters for the first time in the world has returned to Shimizu Port in Shizuoka City.

Japanese Startup Slashes Methane from Cow Burps

A startup is working to curb global warming by feeding seaweed to cattle in an effort to reduce methane emissions from their burps, with plans to commercialize the technology in the coming years.

Can Japan End Hay Fever by Killing Male Cedar Flowers?

The arrival of pollen season has once again begun to affect large parts of Japan, but new research aimed at preventing cedar pollen from dispersing is raising hopes that the future could bring relief for millions of sufferers, with scientists working on a method to wither only the male flowers of cedar trees and stop pollen at its source.