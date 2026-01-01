Next-Generation Motor Achieves Rare-Earth-Free, High-Efficiency Performance

TOKYO, Mar 02 (News On Japan) - Motors are embedded in countless electronic devices, from home appliances and robots to automobiles, quietly generating the power that underpins modern life, and now a Japanese startup is challenging long-held assumptions by developing a next-generation motor that delivers both high efficiency and high output while eliminating the need for rare earth materials.

Leading the effort is Hirokazu Kanekiyo, chief technology officer of Next Core Technologies, who has developed a new material known as HLMET, pronounced “Helmet,” that dramatically reduces heat generation inside motors. Conventional motors rely on magnetic force to produce motion, but when they operate, heat builds up and weakens magnetic strength. To compensate, manufacturers have long depended on powerful rare earth magnets—materials that Japan largely imports from China—making them essential yet geopolitically sensitive components.

Kanekiyo’s breakthrough lies in suppressing heat at its source. HLMET, an ultra-thin material measuring just 30 microns in thickness—comparable to aluminum foil—has been incorporated into the stator section of the motor. By significantly reducing energy loss as heat, the new design improves overall motor efficiency.

In a side-by-side comparison of motors of identical size operated for about one hour at room temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, the conventional motor’s temperature rose by 21 degrees, while the HLMET-equipped motor increased by only 9 degrees, a difference of more than 10 degrees. Thermal imaging revealed a clear contrast: the conventional unit reached around 44 degrees Celsius, while the new motor remained near 32 degrees.

Lower heat generation directly translates into reduced energy loss and improved performance. The new motor not only consumes less electricity but also delivers output that surpasses conventional models of the same size.

Most notably, the design eliminates the need for rare earth materials entirely—an achievement that industry observers describe as nothing short of revolutionary. Rare earth magnets have long been considered indispensable to motor performance, making the prospect of “rare-earth-free” motors a dramatic shift in industry thinking.

For resource-poor Japan, which depends heavily on imports of rare earths from China, the development carries implications beyond engineering. By reducing reliance on critical materials subject to international tensions, the technology could contribute to the country’s economic security.

Kanekiyo views the innovation as an opportunity to transform an industry that has relied on rare earths for decades. If successfully commercialized, the next-generation motor could reshape power systems across a wide range of applications worldwide, from industrial machinery to consumer electronics and electric vehicles, marking a significant step toward a more energy-efficient and geopolitically resilient future.

