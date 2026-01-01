News On Japan
Can Japan End Hay Fever by Killing Male Cedar Flowers?

TOKYO, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - The arrival of pollen season has once again begun to affect large parts of Japan, but new research aimed at preventing cedar pollen from dispersing is raising hopes that the future could bring relief for millions of sufferers, with scientists working on a method to wither only the male flowers of cedar trees and stop pollen at its source.

According to Kaihei Oshio, a professor at Tokyo University of Agriculture, a project to wither only male cedar flowers so they cannot release pollen is now under way, with practical use targeted in about two years. The main obstacle remains cost. There are roughly 980,000 hectares nationwide designated as priority areas that heavily affect urban regions, and the method currently costs about 100,000 yen per hectare to apply. Treating even just these priority areas would require around 100 billion yen annually.

At first glance, the expense appears substantial, but estimates suggest that economic losses caused by pollen—such as reduced productivity at work and fewer outings—amount to roughly 245 billion yen per day, according to a Panasonic study. Viewed in that context, the annual cost of countermeasures may be relatively modest. Commentators note that when medical expenses are also taken into account, the cost-effectiveness could be high.

Almomem Abdoola, a linguist and professor at Tokai University’s School of International Studies, said he developed hay fever suddenly after living in Japan for about 13 years. While allergies exist in Egypt, he noted they do not reach the level of a nationwide social phenomenon as seen in Japan. People may have allergies to sandstorms or yellow dust, but there is no seasonal surge of cedar pollen. Abdoola said he had never even heard of hay fever before coming to Japan and initially thought he had influenza when symptoms first appeared.

Experts warn that the 2026 pollen season may bring stronger symptoms, particularly on the Pacific side of Japan where dry conditions have persisted. Kimihiro Okubo of Nippon Medical School, a leading specialist in hay fever treatment, said dry air can make pollen lighter and easier to disperse, while also weakening the mucosal barrier and potentially intensifying itching.

Medication should be chosen according to symptoms. Sneezing, runny nose and itchy eyes are caused by histamine stimulating sensory nerves, and over-the-counter oral antihistamines are recommended. When symptoms worsen and nasal congestion develops, leukotrienes stimulate blood vessels and cause inflammation of the mucous membranes. In such cases, nasal sprays are more effective, provided they are used at appropriate intervals.

Proper nose-blowing technique is also important. Okubo advises blowing one nostril at a time slowly and not too frequently. Blowing forcefully can cause nosebleeds or ear pain, while stuffing tissues into the nose can damage mucous membranes and worsen congestion. Sniffing mucus back into the throat may lead to throat irritation or even middle-ear infections. Warming the nose with a warm towel can improve blood circulation and ease congestion, and taking a bath may also help.

Skin problems caused by pollen are another concern. Rubbing skin with pollen on it can grind pollen particles into the skin and cause irritation, so washing it off thoroughly rather than wiping is recommended. Even for those without hay fever, pollen can penetrate the skin and contribute to spots or dullness. Touching up makeup while pollen remains on the skin can worsen irritation, making preventive measures such as pollen-blocking sprays, masks and glasses important during the season.

Source: TBS

