Japanese Startup Slashes Methane from Cow Burps

KOCHI, Feb 12 (News On Japan) - A startup is working to curb global warming by feeding seaweed to cattle in an effort to reduce methane emissions from their burps, with plans to commercialize the technology in the coming years.

In Kochi Prefecture on Shikoku, known for its abundant marine resources, efforts are underway to cool the planet by lowering greenhouse gas emissions through feeding cattle seaweed. The focus is on a red seaweed known as kagikenori, which has traditionally been considered unsuitable for human consumption due to its bitterness and astringency.

Researchers say kagikenori can reduce methane contained in cattle burps by as much as 98 percent. The initiative highlights a startup’s attempt to transform the world using seaweed technology.

As countries worldwide seek ways to cut greenhouse gas emissions to combat global warming, methane produced by ruminants such as cows has become a priority. Methane is estimated to have 28 times the greenhouse effect of carbon dioxide, making its reduction an urgent task.

Attention has turned to kagikenori, a species of seaweed found in tropical to temperate seas. Studies in Australia have shown that adding just 0.2 percent kagikenori to feed for sheep and cattle can reduce methane emissions. The seaweed contains higher levels of a compound called bromoform than other varieties, which is believed to suppress methane production.

Kubota Ryo, representative of startup Sanshiki, said the main challenge had been mass production of the seaweed. “We knew Japan’s seaweed cultivation technology was advanced, so we thought we could solve this problem,” Kubota said.

Sanshiki has begun land-based cultivation of kagikenori in partnership with Kochi University in an effort to ensure stable supply without relying on natural resources. The company aims to increase the active ingredient while lowering costs and scaling up production.

It is also developing a powdered supplement made from dried kagikenori to be mixed into animal feed.

At Kochi University, researchers are conducting experiments to verify the methane-suppression effect. In one test, feed and kagikenori were placed in test tubes along with actual cow stomach fluid and artificial saliva, then shaken for 12 hours. The amount of methane generated was measured.

Comparisons show that methane levels were significantly lower in samples containing kagikenori. According to Kameoka Naoki, a research student at Kochi University, methane levels were reduced by about 80 percent compared with samples without the seaweed.

Beyond environmental benefits, kagikenori could also help livestock farmers by improving efficiency. Energy that would otherwise be used to generate methane can instead be redirected toward weight gain in cattle, potentially lowering feed costs.

Kubota said the first step is to demonstrate effectiveness and safety so the product can be sold domestically. He added that securing recognition through carbon credits and branding beef and milk produced using the method will be important to improving profitability.

Demonstration tests are now underway in Japan in which kagikenori is mixed into cattle feed. Researchers aim to verify effectiveness and safety and bring the product to market within a few years.

Source: FNN

