Bank of Japan Raises Policy Rate to 0.75%

TOKYO, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - The Bank of Japan decided on December 19th to raise its policy interest rate to 0.75%, a move expected to have a significant impact on daily life through higher mortgage and deposit rates.

The central bank lifted the policy rate from 0.5% to 0.75%, marking the highest level in about 30 years since 1995. One factor behind the decision is the weak yen and persistent price increases, but markets had largely priced in the rate hike, leaving the yen little changed at around 156 yen to the dollar.

Meanwhile, long-term interest rates, which serve as a benchmark for fixed-rate home loans, temporarily rose above 2%, reaching their highest level in roughly 26 years.

Market attention is now focused on a news conference being held by Governor Ueda Kazuo, with investors eager to hear a clear message on the pace of future rate hikes. Ueda said that given real interest rates remain at extremely low levels, the Bank of Japan will continue to raise the policy rate and adjust the degree of monetary easing in line with improvements in economic and price conditions.

As the briefing continues, the key question is whether Ueda will offer more specific guidance on how quickly the central bank intends to proceed with further interest rate increases.

Source: TBS

Kyoto Hotels Drop to 3,000-Yen Nights as Chinese Travel Slows

Hotels in major tourist destinations are beginning to change as China’s call for restraint on travel to Japan reduces the number of group tours, with some Kyoto properties now offering rooms for as little as 3,000 yen per night, a level that would have been unthinkable during the recent inbound tourism boom.

Finnish Prime Minister Apologizes Over Slant-Eye Pose

Finland’s prime minister has apologized to Japan, China and South Korea after photographs posted by Finnish lawmakers featuring a so-called “slant-eye” gesture were widely criticized as discriminatory toward Asians.

Experts Warn Hokkaido Kelp May Vanish

With just over two weeks remaining in 2025, preparations are in full swing for osechi, the elaborately prepared New Year’s dishes that line Japanese dining tables each year, but few may realize that one of osechi’s most essential ingredients is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Experts are issuing stark warnings that, at a realistic level, kelp could disappear from Hokkaido by the end of this century, raising concerns that extend far beyond holiday cuisine and into the very foundations of Japanese food culture.

Tokyo Surpasses New York to Become the World’s Second-Ranked City

Tokyo has climbed to second place in the Global Power City Index, overtaking New York for the first time and ending a nine-year run in third place, according to the latest ranking released on December 17th. The index evaluates 48 major cities worldwide across six fields, including economy, cultural interaction, accessibility and livability, using a total of 72 indicators. Tokyo posted sharp gains in areas such as the number of foreign visitors and the richness of its nightlife under the cultural interaction category, while ranking first globally for the sheer number of restaurants in the livability category.

Sixteen Japanese Detained in Southern Cambodia

Japanese nationals were detained by local authorities on December 11th in a facility believed to be a hub for special fraud schemes in the southern Cambodian city of Sihanoukville, according to information conveyed to the Japanese embassy in Phnom Penh.

Christmas Cake Prices Surge in Japan as Weak Yen Fuels Inflation Fears

A prolonged weak yen and rising prices are pushing up the cost of everything, from daily necessities to seasonal treats, prompting Japan’s central bank—often described as the nation’s “guardian of prices”—to step in. The Bank of Japan is trying to curb the weak yen and inflation through interest rate hikes, but doubts remain over whether that alone will be enough.

Japan to Raise EV Subsidies by 400,000 Yen

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced that it will increase subsidies for environmentally friendly vehicles such as electric vehicles by 400,000 yen. Under a revision to the clean energy vehicle promotion subsidy program, the ministry said it will raise the maximum subsidy for EVs by 400,000 yen to a ceiling of 1.3 million yen.

New Smartphone Competition Law Takes Full Effect

A new law designed to promote free competition in the smartphone app market came into full effect on December 18th, with Apple and Google designated as its primary targets.

BYD and Tesla Move Into Hokkaido

Electric vehicles, which run without gasoline and emit no carbon dioxide while driving, are drawing fresh attention as two of the world’s biggest manufacturers from the United States and China move into Hokkaido one after another.

Japan to Require Nationality Disclosure in Real Estate Ownership

The Ministry of Justice announced that nationality reporting will become mandatory when registering real estate such as condominiums, reflecting growing calls to better understand ownership trends amid rising apartment prices and increased activity in the housing market.

Service Launched to Search Lost Items Across Multiple Operators Including Haneda Airport

Find, a company that provides AI-based lost-and-found management, announced on December 12th that it has launched a new service enabling users to search for misplaced items across multiple transport operators and commercial facilities, allowing individuals to conduct a single unified search even when they are unsure where they dropped their belongings.

Eco Bag “Shupatto” Becomes a Massive Hit

Eco bags became a daily necessity after Japan introduced mandatory charges for plastic shopping bags in July 2020, yet many consumers still found it surprisingly troublesome to fold them neatly, a frustration that helped propel the rise of a product that not only solves this inconvenience but has now captured the attention of both Japanese and overseas buyers, with sales of the series reaching 17 million units.