News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Maglev Tunnel Construction Blamed for Road Uplift

TOKYO, Dec 24 (News On Japan) - A road uplift that occurred in a Tokyo neighborhood is believed to have been caused by construction work on the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, with JR Central saying the tunnel excavation was likely responsible for the surface damage.

The company explained that the incident, which took place in a ward of Shinagawa in October, was caused by inadequate frequency and volume of air release from the tunnel boring machine, allowing compressed air to accumulate inside the machine and escape through underground cracks to the surface, where it pushed up the road pavement. As a preventive measure, JR Central said it will add an alert function to ensure excess air does not build up inside the excavation equipment. The company plans to hold a briefing session for local residents in February and will resume construction work after the meeting.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan to Cut 10-Year Passport Fee to Around 9,000 Yen

Japan’s Foreign Ministry announced it will move to cut the application fee for 10-year passports by 7,000 yen, bringing the cost down to around 9,000 yen, as it prepares for a revision of the Passport Act.

Maglev Tunnel Construction Blamed for Road Uplift

A road uplift that occurred in a Tokyo neighborhood is believed to have been caused by construction work on the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, with JR Central saying the tunnel excavation was likely responsible for the surface damage.

Takachi Cabinet Approval Hits Record High

Prime Minister Takachi on December 22nd visited a “Press Photo Exhibition” in Tokyo reviewing key events of 2025, smiling for reporters as she recreated a pose from a photograph taken aboard the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington alongside President Trump.

Suspect Admits Intent to Kill Several HKT Members

A man arrested in connection with the stabbing of two people in Fukuoka has told investigators that he intended to kill multiple members of the idol group HKT, according to sources close to the investigation.

Rapidus Unveils New Glass-Based Semiconductor Substrate

Rapidus President Koike has unveiled what the company says is the world’s first next-generation semiconductor substrate measuring 600 millimeters on each side, marking a significant step forward for Japan’s emerging chipmaker.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

H3 Rocket No. 8 Launch Fails After Second-Stage Engine Cuts Off Early

The H3 Rocket No. 8 was launched at 10:51 a.m. on December 22 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, but the mission ended in failure after the rocket was unable to place its onboard satellite into its planned orbit.

Rapidus Unveils New Glass-Based Semiconductor Substrate

Rapidus President Koike has unveiled what the company says is the world’s first next-generation semiconductor substrate measuring 600 millimeters on each side, marking a significant step forward for Japan’s emerging chipmaker.

H3 Rocket Launch Halted Seconds Before Liftoff

The launch of Japan’s H3 Rocket No. 8 was aborted just seconds before liftoff on December 17th at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture after an abnormality was detected in ground equipment, prompting an automatic halt to the countdown 17 seconds before launch.

Experts Warn Hokkaido Kelp May Vanish

With just over two weeks remaining in 2025, preparations are in full swing for osechi, the elaborately prepared New Year’s dishes that line Japanese dining tables each year, but few may realize that one of osechi’s most essential ingredients is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Experts are issuing stark warnings that, at a realistic level, kelp could disappear from Hokkaido by the end of this century, raising concerns that extend far beyond holiday cuisine and into the very foundations of Japanese food culture.

Human Washing Machine for Elderly Debuts

Osaka City–based developers have unveiled a new model of their elderly care bathing device on display at an announcement event, presenting an upgraded version of the Future Human Washing Machine that drew attention at the Healthcare Pavilion of the Osaka–Kansai Expo.

Nobel-Winning MOF Captures Gas, Imagination

A new material known as metal-organic frameworks, or MOF, developed by Kyoto University’s special professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, has been thrust into the global spotlight after Kitagawa was selected for this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry, drawing renewed attention to its potential applications across industry.

How Parasitic Ants Seize Colonies by Forcing Workers to Kill the Queen

A report in an academic paper by ant experts describes how worker ants that normally protect their mother, maintain the nest and raise larvae can, at a certain moment, suddenly turn on the queen who gave birth to them, tearing her apart and ultimately killing her.

7 Reasons Buying Kratom In Bulk Is A Better Choice

If you are also a fellow Kratom enthusiast, then we bet you probably restock on your favorite Kratom products quite often.