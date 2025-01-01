Maglev Tunnel Construction Blamed for Road Uplift

TOKYO, Dec 24 (News On Japan) - A road uplift that occurred in a Tokyo neighborhood is believed to have been caused by construction work on the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, with JR Central saying the tunnel excavation was likely responsible for the surface damage.

The company explained that the incident, which took place in a ward of Shinagawa in October, was caused by inadequate frequency and volume of air release from the tunnel boring machine, allowing compressed air to accumulate inside the machine and escape through underground cracks to the surface, where it pushed up the road pavement. As a preventive measure, JR Central said it will add an alert function to ensure excess air does not build up inside the excavation equipment. The company plans to hold a briefing session for local residents in February and will resume construction work after the meeting.

Source: テレ東BIZ