Golf Icon Shoji Ozaki Dies at 78

TOKYO, Dec 25 (News On Japan) - Shoji Ozaki, a professional golfer affectionately known as “Jumbo” and the most successful winner in Japanese golf history, died on December 23 of sigmoid colon cancer. He was 78.

Ozaki, who recorded a Japan-leading 112 career victories, switched to golf after beginning his athletic career in professional baseball, passing the professional golf qualifying test in 1970 and claiming his first major title at the Japan Professional Golf Championship in 1971.

Standing 181 centimeters tall, Ozaki captivated fans with his powerful, aggressive style of play, and by 1998 had secured the money title a record 12 times, establishing himself as a central figure in the sport and helping to raise the profile of professional golf in Japan.

In his later years, he devoted considerable time to mentoring and developing younger players. His funeral will be held privately for family members only, with a memorial gathering to be scheduled at a later date.

Source: テレ東BIZ