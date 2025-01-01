Okinawa Unveils Plan for J.League Stadium

NAHA, Dec 29 (News On Japan) - Okinawa Prefecture has unveiled a development plan for a J.League-standard stadium to be built in Okunoyama Park in Naha, with initial construction costs estimated at approximately 26.4 billion yen.

According to the plan released by the prefectural government on the 26th, the stadium will be constructed on a roughly 6.2-hectare site within Okunoyama Park and will initially accommodate 10,000 spectators. The facility is designed to allow for future expansion to a capacity of around 20,000.

The projected construction cost stands at about 26.4 billion yen, and the project will adopt a PFI (Private Finance Initiative) model that incorporates private-sector funding and expertise for both development and operations. The prefecture estimates the stadium’s economic ripple effects at between 3 billion yen and 8 billion yen annually.

Governor Tamaki said the goal is to create a facility that generates activity even on non-match days, adding that the prefecture aims to develop and operate the stadium as a community-based venue that attracts people throughout the year.

Looking ahead to the planned opening in fiscal 2031, Tamaki said the stadium would serve as a place to inspire children through professional sports while also contributing to the revitalization of the local economy.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV