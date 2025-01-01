News On Japan
Sports

Okinawa Unveils Plan for J.League Stadium

NAHA, Dec 29 (News On Japan) - Okinawa Prefecture has unveiled a development plan for a J.League-standard stadium to be built in Okunoyama Park in Naha, with initial construction costs estimated at approximately 26.4 billion yen.

According to the plan released by the prefectural government on the 26th, the stadium will be constructed on a roughly 6.2-hectare site within Okunoyama Park and will initially accommodate 10,000 spectators. The facility is designed to allow for future expansion to a capacity of around 20,000.

The projected construction cost stands at about 26.4 billion yen, and the project will adopt a PFI (Private Finance Initiative) model that incorporates private-sector funding and expertise for both development and operations. The prefecture estimates the stadium’s economic ripple effects at between 3 billion yen and 8 billion yen annually.

Governor Tamaki said the goal is to create a facility that generates activity even on non-match days, adding that the prefecture aims to develop and operate the stadium as a community-based venue that attracts people throughout the year.

Looking ahead to the planned opening in fiscal 2031, Tamaki said the stadium would serve as a place to inspire children through professional sports while also contributing to the revitalization of the local economy.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Escaped Wolf Recaptured as Tama Zoo Halts Operations

A wolf that escaped from its enclosure at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, western Tokyo, was captured on December 28, prompting the zoo to close temporarily and bring its operations for the year to an early end.

67‑Vehicle Crash on Kan‑Etsu Expressway Leaves Two Dead, 26 Injured

A multiple‑vehicle collision involving 67 cars and trucks on the Kan‑Etsu Expressway in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture left two people dead and 26 others injured in snowy conditions on the evening of December 26. The prefectural highway traffic police said the chain‑reaction crash began around 7:30 p.m. when a large truck collided with a midsize truck that had stopped sideways along the snow‑covered downward lane near the Minakami Interchange, causing following vehicles to skid on the frozen road surface and crash into one another over about 300 metres of roadway.

Osaka to Install 63 New Smoking Areas Following Citywide Ban

In response to growing calls for more places to smoke, Osaka City has announced plans to install 63 new smoking areas, including around JR Fukushima Station, after enforcing a citywide ban on smoking in public streets.

Why Bears Are Pushing Closer to Japan's Towns

Wild animals are moving ever closer to human living areas, with unexpected encounters now becoming a daily reality across parts of Japan.

Man Arrested After Stabbing Spree at Mishima Factory Leaves 15 Injured

A man was arrested at the scene after multiple people were stabbed at a factory in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday evening, leaving 15 workers injured, police said.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Okinawa Unveils Plan for J.League Stadium

Okinawa Prefecture has unveiled a development plan for a J.League-standard stadium to be built in Okunoyama Park in Naha, with initial construction costs estimated at approximately 26.4 billion yen.

Golf Icon Shoji Ozaki Dies at 78

Shoji Ozaki, a professional golfer affectionately known as “Jumbo” and the most successful winner in Japanese golf history, died on December 23 of sigmoid colon cancer. He was 78.

From Khusanov to Son Heung-min: Asia’s best footballers in 2025

International betting brand 1xBet has compiled a list of our continent’s top 5 players who have excelled this year.

Ukrainian-Born New Ozeki Aonishiki Tours Kansai

Ukrainian-born new ozeki Aonishiki, 21, appeared at the winter regional tour’s Amagasaki tournament on December 12th, marking another milestone in a career shaped by displacement and perseverance.

Gifu Girls High School Targets Winter Cup Glory

Gifu Girls High School is aiming to reclaim the national crown at the Winter Cup for the first time in seven years, with the team drawing strength from the remarkable comeback of its on-court leader, who overcame a devastating injury with the support of her family and teammates.

Haas Chief Komatsu Talks Team Reforms in Partnership With Toyota

As global interest in Formula One continues to surge, with the sport’s reach expanding rapidly across continents, enthusiasm for F1 is also returning in Japan, especially among younger fans on social media and at domestic motorsport events on the rise in recent years, and major Japanese companies including Toyota have begun strengthening their involvement as they look to secure a role in the sport’s next growth phase.

Six-Time Women's Shogi Champ Challenges Maternity Restrictions

Shogi player Kana Fukuma, who currently holds six women’s titles, revealed on December 10th that she has submitted a formal request calling for revisions to the Japan Shogi Association’s rule that prevents players from competing in title matches during a set period before and after childbirth.

Japan’s Home Fitness Trend: Why Smart Strength Training Is Growing

If you’ve walked around Tokyo recently, you’ve probably noticed something: gyms still exist, but they’re not as crowded as they used to be.