Japan’s Long-Term Rates Surge to Nearly 27-Year Peak

TOKYO, Jan 06 (News On Japan) - Japan’s long-term interest rates climbed to their highest level in roughly 27 years, with the yield on newly issued 10-year government bonds briefly reaching 2.125% on January 5th, marking the highest level since February 1999.
The rise is widely seen as reflecting market speculation that the central bank may move toward additional interest rate hikes, following a weakening of the yen against the dollar in foreign exchange markets. Expectations that higher rates would push down government bond prices appear to have driven selling, lifting yields to the multi-decade high.
Source: テレ東BIZ