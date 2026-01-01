Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to Secure Naming Rights for Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium

TOKYO, Jan 30 (News On Japan) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is set to acquire the naming rights to Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, often described as the spiritual home of Japanese rugby, in a deal worth around 100 billion yen in total.

Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium is scheduled to be rebuilt as part of the redevelopment of the Meiji Jingu Gaien area in Tokyo, with completion planned for 2030.

According to people familiar with the matter, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will secure the naming rights for the new stadium for a 10-year period at a total cost of about 100 billion yen.

While the official name Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium is expected to be retained, the venue is likely to adopt an additional name linked to Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

In the Meiji Jingu Gaien area, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has also obtained the naming rights to the National Stadium, which has been known as MUFG Stadium since this month.

Source: TBS