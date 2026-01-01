News On Japan
Sports

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to Secure Naming Rights for Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium

TOKYO, Jan 30 (News On Japan) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is set to acquire the naming rights to Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, often described as the spiritual home of Japanese rugby, in a deal worth around 100 billion yen in total.

Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium is scheduled to be rebuilt as part of the redevelopment of the Meiji Jingu Gaien area in Tokyo, with completion planned for 2030.

According to people familiar with the matter, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will secure the naming rights for the new stadium for a 10-year period at a total cost of about 100 billion yen.

While the official name Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium is expected to be retained, the venue is likely to adopt an additional name linked to Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

In the Meiji Jingu Gaien area, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has also obtained the naming rights to the National Stadium, which has been known as MUFG Stadium since this month.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Toyota Retains Global Sales Lead for Sixth Straight Year

Toyota Motor Corp. said on January 29th that its global vehicle sales in 2025 reached a record high, marking the sixth consecutive year the automaker has ranked first worldwide, supported by strong demand for hybrid vehicles in North America.

Foreign Buying Pushes Up Kyoto Property Prices

Arashiyama, one of Kyoto’s most popular tourist destinations, is seeing parts of its surrounding residential areas increasingly bought up by foreign buyers, with land near the Togetsukyo Bridge changing hands for sums far beyond what local residents can afford.

Jazz Composer Miho Hazama Earns Grammy Nomination

Jazz composer Miho Hazama has been nominated for Best Instrumental Composition at the 68th Grammy Awards, widely regarded as the most prestigious honor in the U.S. music industry, for her piece “Live Life This Day: Movement I.”

Pokemon Pop-Up Opens at London Natural History Museum

A pop-up store themed around the Pocket Monsters franchise opened at the Natural History Museum, underscoring the growing global popularity of Japanese culture, which is also leaving its mark on the English language.

Tokyo University Professor Arrested Over Research Scandal

A professor at the University of Tokyo’s graduate school has been arrested on suspicion of receiving entertainment in connection with a joint research project, with investigators revealing that spending on some days reached as much as 850,000 yen.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to Secure Naming Rights for Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is set to acquire the naming rights to Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, often described as the spiritual home of Japanese rugby, in a deal worth around 100 billion yen in total.

Snowy Sprint Drills Keep Farm Horses Healthy in Hokkaido

A horse exercise event aimed at preventing a lack of activity among working farm horses is being opened to the public in Otofuke, Hokkaido, through weekdays until February 20th.

Honda Returns to F1 With Aston Martin Power Unit

Honda will return to Formula One from the 2026 season, marking a renewed entry into the world’s top level of motorsport as the company positions racing as a direct driver of its future passenger car business.

Kyoto Student Crowned First Lucky Man

A traditional New Year event known as the “Lucky Man Selection,” in which participants compete to be the first to pray for the new year, was held on January 10th at Nishinomiya Shrine in Hyogo Prefecture, the head shrine of “Ebessan,” the deity of prosperous business.

Yokozuna Perform Ring-Entering Ceremony at Meiji Shrine

Both yokozuna, Toyoshoryu and Onosato, performed a dedication ring-entering ceremony on January 6th at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo ahead of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, which begins on January 11th at Ryogoku Kokugikan, drawing a crowd of around 2,000 spectators under clear skies.

Adapting Fitness to Japanese Living: Smart Solutions for Small Spaces & Busy Lives

Living in Japan teaches you very quickly how to be intentional with space — and time. Apartments are thoughtfully designed, but let’s be honest, they’re not exactly sprawling.

Inside Pro Baseball’s Revenue Playbook

Japan’s professional baseball business continues to evolve, with teams increasingly adopting aggressive strategies to expand revenue beyond the game itself.

The Sporting Map of Southeast Asia: Where Travel Meets Pure Competition

The Philippines and Southeast Asia have created a vibrant sporting scene where heat, noise, and passion rise together like steam from a street court at dusk.