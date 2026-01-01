Japan Succeeds in Recovering Rare Earth Mud From 6,000 Meters

SHIZUOKA, Feb 03 (News On Japan) - Japan has successfully recovered rare earth–bearing mud from a depth of 6,000 meters off Minamitorishima as part of a trial mining project aimed at developing a domestic supply of critical minerals, government officials said.

The experiment, led by the Cabinet Office and other agencies, is the world’s first attempt to extract mud believed to contain rare earth elements from the seabed near Minamitorishima, Japan’s easternmost island.

The research vessel Chikyu departed Shimizu Port in Shizuoka Prefecture on January 12 and has been conducting test mining operations in waters off Minamitorishima. According to officials, a report was received indicating that rare earth mud had been successfully recovered from a depth of 6,000 meters.

Interest in the project has intensified amid growing concerns over rare earth supplies, following China’s announcement in January of export restrictions on items with potential military applications to Japan.

The research vessel is scheduled to return to port on February 14.

Source: TBS