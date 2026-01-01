Japan Aims to Turn Artificial Shooting Stars Into a Business

Feb 05 (News On Japan) - Japanese startup ALE announced on February 4 that it will conduct its third demonstration experiment to generate artificial shooting stars in 2028, positioning the project as a step toward eventual commercialization rather than a one-off spectacle.

The experiment will involve launching a satellite into a circular orbit at an altitude of about 400 kilometers using a rocket, after which the satellite will release specially developed metal particles that reenter the atmosphere and burn up, creating the appearance of shooting stars visible from the ground. ALE has attempted the experiment twice in the past, successfully launching and placing satellites into orbit on both occasions, but failed to generate artificial meteors due to malfunctions in the onboard release mechanism, preventing the particles from being deployed. For the upcoming attempt, the company says it has redesigned the release device and introduced a new system aimed at avoiding such operational failures, resulting in a more reliable configuration for producing artificial shooting stars.

ALE President Reina Okajima said: “This is not just about entertainment or beauty; there is a scientific contribution behind it. We want to turn these shooting stars into a real business, and after a successful challenge in 2028, we plan to move toward commercialization.”

Source: テレ東BIZ