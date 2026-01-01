Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Plant Restarted

NIIGATA, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Electric Power announced that it has restarted the reactor at Unit 6 of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, which had been halted shortly after its initial restart due to equipment problems.
For the time being, the utility will conduct inspections while adjusting output, with commercial operations expected to begin on March 18. If the process proceeds smoothly, it will mark TEPCO’s first commercial nuclear power operation since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.
Source: テレ東BIZ