Kairos Rocket Launch Postponed for Third Time

Wakayama, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - The third launch attempt of the private-sector small rocket Kairos, which had been scheduled for three days later in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, has been postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Startup Space One has previously attempted two launches of the small rocket Kairos at Spaceport Kii, Japan’s first private rocket launch site located in Kushimoto, but both attempts ended in failure after flight termination measures were triggered.

The company had planned the third launch for the 25th, three days from now, but announced it would postpone the attempt due to weather and other factors.

Although a backup launch window has been set through March 25th, the company said the launch will not take place in February and that a new date will be announced once it is decided.

Source: YOMIURI

