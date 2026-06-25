Typhoon No. 7 Forces Dozens of ANA and JAL Flight Cancellations

NAHA - Airlines canceled a series of flights on June 25 as Typhoon No. 7 disrupted services mainly to and from Naha Airport and Miyako Airport, with further cancellations and transport warnings spreading to air, rail and expressway operators ahead of the storm’s expected approach to western and central Japan. ANA has decided to cancel 22 flights, while JAL has canceled 11. Two JAL Group carriers that mainly operate routes linking Okinawa’s main island with outlying islands have also decided to cancel a combined 43 flights.

All Nippon Airways canceled 22 flights and Japan Airlines canceled 11, affecting about 6,200 passengers in total. Two JAL Group carriers that mainly operate routes linking Okinawa’s main island with outlying islands also canceled a combined 43 flights.

The disruption was centered on flights serving Naha, Miyako and other Okinawa-area airports. JAL said some flights to and from Naha, Miyako and Ishigaki were already being affected on June 25, while Miyako and Tarama airports were closed for the full day. ANA said all flights to and from Miyako Airport had been canceled on June 25, with Miyako and Ishigaki among the airports covered by its typhoon-related flight handling measures.

Other airlines have also reported cancellations, and carriers are urging passengers to check the latest flight information before traveling.

Disruption is expected to continue on June 26, with ANA already canceling 52 flights and Skymark Airlines 16 flights, mainly services to and from Naha Airport. The cancellations are expected to affect about 12,600 passengers in total.

ANA has warned that flights to and from Hachijojima, Naha, Miyako, Ishigaki, Miyazaki and Kagoshima could be delayed, canceled, diverted or forced to return depending on weather conditions on June 26. JAL has also listed a wide range of airports that could be affected on June 26, including Miyazaki, Kagoshima, Tanegashima, Yakushima, Kikaijima, Amami Oshima, Tokunoshima, Okinoerabu, Yoron, Kita-Daito, Minami-Daito, Naha, Kumejima, Miyako, Tarama, Ishigaki and Yonaguni.

Rail operators are also preparing for possible disruption as the typhoon moves closer to Japan. JR Central has warned that the Tokaido Shinkansen could face delays, cancellations, destination changes or sudden suspensions on June 27 depending on rainfall and wind conditions. The company is also warning that conventional lines could see major delays or service suspensions from the evening of June 26 through June 27.

JR West has issued a warning for possible delays on the Sanyo Shinkansen because of heavy rain forecast along the line, while operators are advising passengers to check the latest service information before traveling.

Expressway operators are also cautioning drivers. NEXCO Central Japan said parts of its network could be closed because of the rainy-season front and Typhoon No. 7, including a possible closure on the Tokai-Kanjo Expressway between Yamagata IC and Motosu IC in both directions from midnight to 6 a.m. on June 26. The Tomei and Shin-Tomei expressways could also face wider closures from June 27 onward depending on weather conditions.

Transport operators are calling on travelers to review their plans early, as cancellations, suspensions and closures could be decided at short notice as Typhoon No. 7 approaches.

Prime Sources:

ANA: Domestic Flight Status

JAL: Domestic Flight Weather Information

Haneda Airport: Notice on Typhoon No. 7 Flight Cancellations

Haneda Airport: Flight Search

Nagoya TV / ANN: ANA and JAL Flight Cancellation Figures

JR Central: Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen Operation Information

JR Central: Tokaido Shinkansen Operation Updates

JR West: Sanyo Shinkansen / JR West Main Notice Page

JR West: Shinkansen Operation Updates

JR Central: Conventional Line Operation Information / Current Media Update

JR West / MBS: Sanyo Shinkansen Heavy Rain Warning

NEXCO Central Japan: Road and Expressway Notices

Expressway Impact Information Site

News On Japan Related Coverage:

Typhoon No. 7 Could Hit Honshu This Weekend

Source: TBS