Strong Quake Hits Aomori Prefecture

IWATE - A powerful earthquake registering a maximum intensity of 6 upper on Japan’s seismic scale struck Aomori Prefecture at around 7:30 a.m. today. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the epicenter was off the coast of Iwate Prefecture, with a depth of about 50 kilometers. The earthquake’s magnitude was estimated at 6.9.

Slight sea-level changes are expected as a result of the quake, but there is no concern that they will cause tsunami damage.

A live camera in Shizukuishi, Iwate Prefecture, captured trees shaking strongly at around 7:31 a.m., apparently due to the earthquake. The camera itself appeared to move up and down, and nearby structures could be seen vibrating.

Reports from affected areas showed indoor damage. In Hachinohe, where intensity 6 lower was recorded, fallen dishes were scattered and broken across the floor. Another report from Kuji in Iwate Prefecture showed household items strewn indoors, indicating that the coastal area of Iwate and the Sannohe and Kamikita areas of Aomori were hit by very strong shaking.

Residents were urged to watch their footing, especially in homes where glass or tableware may have shattered. Injuries from broken glass during cleanup are common after strong earthquakes, making it important to check safety first and avoid cuts to hands and feet.

Seismic activity has been increasing off the Tohoku region since around last autumn. In November last year, a series of large earthquakes occurred off Sanriku. On December 8 last year, a magnitude 7.5 quake off eastern Aomori Prefecture produced a maximum intensity of 6 upper and caused damage mainly in Aomori. In April this year, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake also occurred off Sanriku.

The area off Iwate Prefecture, where the latest quake occurred, has also seen felt earthquakes since last year, with activity increasing from around April this year. Although no quake of this scale had occurred in the immediate area, the number of perceptible tremors near the latest epicenter had been rising.

Aftershocks are expected to continue following the magnitude 6.9 quake. Because the epicenter was closer to land than the earthquake that occurred off Aomori last year, even smaller aftershocks could produce relatively strong shaking onshore. Residents in the affected areas were urged to remain alert for further tremors.

Source: TBS