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Japan Biotech Receives Award for Sea Grapes Storage Technology

NAHA, May 02 (News On Japan) - An Okinawa-based company that developed a technology to preserve sea grapes for extended periods has received the Monozukuri Nippon Grand Award, which recognizes outstanding technologies and products.

Japan Biotech, based in Itoman City, was selected for the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award.

The company developed a proprietary technology that allows sea grapes, which typically have a shelf life of about one week, to be stored at room temperature for up to two years, enabling exports to 18 countries and regions.

The business was recognized for using technological innovation to bring a regional specialty to the global market.

Yuki Yamashiro, president of Japan Biotech, said: "We believe this is truly a regional resource, something that can only be produced in Okinawa by making use of its natural environment, which is very limited. We are strongly committed to working together with everyone to further establish this as an industry."

Yamashiro also expressed a desire to address regional challenges, stating that the company aims to expand aquaculture operations and create new industries on remote islands.

Source: OTV

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