Seven-Eleven, Dentsu Launch New Advertising Venture

TOKYO - Seven-Eleven Japan announced that it will establish a new company with CyberAgent and Dentsu to develop advertising services, using digital signage installed in its stores to deliver targeted advertisements based on real-time conditions.

The new venture will distribute advertisements on digital displays in Seven-Eleven stores, tailoring content according to factors such as the time of day, weather conditions, product inventory levels, and other store-specific circumstances.

Seven-Eleven plans to expand the number of stores equipped with digital signage as part of a broader effort to grow its advertising business. The company aims to increase revenue from advertising and related operations to 20 billion yen by fiscal 2030.

Source: テレ東BIZ