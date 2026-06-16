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BOJ Set to Raise Interest Rate to 1%, Highest Level in 31 Years

Jun 16, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is set to begin a two-day monetary policy meeting on June 16th, with financial markets widely expecting the central bank to raise its policy interest rate to 1%, the highest level in 31 years, despite the unusual circumstance of Governor Kazuo Ueda being absent from the meeting.

More than three months after the deterioration of the situation in the Middle East triggered further pressure on energy markets, the BOJ is preparing to tighten monetary policy for the first time in four meetings. The anticipated rate increase reflects growing concern within the central bank over persistent inflation driven by the prolonged weakness of the yen and elevated crude oil prices.

Officials within the BOJ have expressed alarm over the pace and scale of recent price increases. According to sources familiar with the bank's discussions, policymakers increasingly believe that the current inflation surge is occurring rapidly, affecting a broad range of goods and services, and poses a greater immediate threat than the risk of slowing economic growth.

As a result, the central bank appears to have concluded that further interest rate increases are necessary to prevent inflation from accelerating, even if tighter monetary policy could weigh on economic activity.

However, uncertainty remains over how effective the latest rate hike will be in curbing rising prices and stabilizing the yen.

Market participants are closely watching the BOJ's communication beyond the rate decision itself. Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida is expected to lead the post-meeting news conference on June 17th, and investors will be scrutinizing his remarks for clues about the bank's future policy path.

If markets interpret the BOJ as becoming cautious about additional rate increases after reaching the 1% level, the yen could come under renewed downward pressure. As a result, attention is focused not only on the expected rate hike but also on the central bank's signals regarding future monetary tightening.

Source: TBS

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