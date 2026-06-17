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Japan Eyes Knockout Berth Boost Against Tunisia in Dallas

Jun 17, 2026 | News On Japan

TEXAS - When Japan faces Tunisia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 1 p.m. local time on June 20 (3 a.m. Japan time on June 21), the Samurai Blue will have an opportunity to take a major step toward the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Japan enters the Group F clash with confidence after securing a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in its opening match, a result that showcased both the team's attacking quality and its resilience against one of Europe's traditional powers.

The Samurai Blue twice came from behind in Dallas to earn a point against the Dutch, with the performance strengthening belief that Hajime Moriyasu's side can challenge for a place in the Round of 32 and potentially beyond.

The match against Tunisia has taken on even greater significance following the North African side's 5-1 defeat to Sweden in its opening game. Tunisia now enters the contest under heavy pressure, knowing another loss would leave it on the verge of elimination.

For Japan, victory would likely leave the team in a commanding position ahead of its final group-stage match against Sweden on June 25. With the Netherlands and Sweden also expected to compete for qualification places, three points against Tunisia could prove decisive.

Moriyasu is expected to continue without injured captain Wataru Endo, whose absence was felt against the Netherlands despite Japan's strong performance. The Liverpool midfielder remains one of the team's most influential leaders, but Japan demonstrated against the Dutch that it possesses the depth to compete without him.

Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka and Crystal Palace playmaker Daichi Kamada are expected to shoulder much of the responsibility in central midfield, while Takefusa Kubo will again be a key creative force in attack.

Japan's opening match highlighted several encouraging signs. The team created chances against elite opposition, showed composure when trailing, and demonstrated the technical quality that has made it one of Asia's strongest national teams. At the same time, defensive lapses and vulnerability from crosses and set pieces remain areas of concern.

Tunisia is likely to adopt a cautious approach, sitting deep and attempting to frustrate Japan's attackers while looking for opportunities on the counterattack. The Carthage Eagles have traditionally relied on defensive organization and physical play, making patience and ball movement essential for Japan.

The teams have met several times in recent decades, with Japan enjoying success in recent encounters. The Samurai Blue defeated Tunisia 2-0 at the 2002 World Cup and also recorded a 2-0 victory in their most recent meeting in 2023.

Group F remains finely balanced after the opening round of matches. Japan and the Netherlands drew 2-2, while Sweden routed Tunisia 5-1, leaving Sweden atop the standings on goal difference. The results mean every point could prove crucial as the group enters its second round of fixtures.

For Japan, the challenge now is different from the one it faced against the Netherlands. Against the Dutch, the Samurai Blue entered as underdogs. Against Tunisia, they will be expected to control possession, break down a compact defense and secure all three points.

How Japan handles that pressure may reveal just how far this team can go in the tournament.

A victory would not guarantee qualification, but it would place the Samurai Blue firmly on course for the knockout stage and move them one step closer to achieving their long-standing goal of reaching the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time.

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