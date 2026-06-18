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Japan Prepare for Tunisia Clash as Kubo Undergoes Rehabilitation

Jun 18, 2026 | News On Japan

NASHVILLE - Japan's national team continued preparations on June 17 for its World Cup Group F match against Tunisia, holding a largely closed training session near Nashville, Tennessee, ahead of the June 20 fixture, which will be played on June 21 Japan time.

After drawing their opening match against the Netherlands on June 14, Japan are aiming for their first victory of the tournament in their second group-stage game.

Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad remained at the team hotel, where he underwent treatment and rehabilitation after suffering a left knee injury during the match against the Netherlands. His chances of playing against Tunisia are considered slim.

Ayase Ueda of Feyenoord trained separately as a precaution due to fatigue.

See also: Japan Eyes Knockout Berth Boost Against Tunisia in Dallas

Source: Kyodo

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