Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 to Move Closer to World Cup Knockout Stage

Monterrey, MEXICO - Japan delivered their strongest performance of the World Cup so far with a 4-0 victory over Tunisia in Monterrey on June 21, moving to four points in Group F and putting themselves in a strong position to reach the knockout stage ahead of their final group match against Sweden.

After opening the tournament with a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, Japan needed a win to stay in control of their own path through the group. They did more than that. Hajime Moriyasu's side overwhelmed Tunisia with speed, pressing and precision, scoring early and never allowing the North African side to settle into the match.

Daichi Kamada set the tone with a fourth-minute opener, giving Japan the ideal start and forcing Tunisia to chase the game almost from kickoff. Ayase Ueda then strengthened Japan's grip with a powerful attacking display, scoring twice either side of halftime, before Junya Ito added another goal to complete a commanding win.

The result was especially significant because Japan were playing without several major names. Takefusa Kubo was sidelined through injury, while Kaoru Mitoma and Wataru Endo were also unavailable, leaving Moriyasu to rely on a reshaped lineup built around Kamada, Ito, Ueda, Ao Tanaka and other key contributors. Rather than looking weakened, Japan appeared balanced and aggressive, pressing Tunisia high, moving the ball quickly through midfield and repeatedly finding space behind a fragile defense.

Japan's performance was built on control as much as finishing. Tunisia, who had already lost 5-1 to Sweden in their opening match, struggled to cope with Japan's tempo and organization. Their attempt to reset under new coach Herve Renard produced little improvement, as Japan's defensive structure limited clear chances and kept the match largely in Tunisia's half for long stretches.

For Ueda, the match was a major statement. His two goals gave Japan a sharper focal point in attack and offered Moriyasu a timely answer to one of the team's biggest questions: whether Japan could turn possession and movement into decisive finishing. Kamada's early goal also underlined his importance as a creative presence in the absence of Kubo, while Ito's contribution added another reminder of Japan's strength on the flanks.

The win also dramatically changes Japan's position in Group F. After two matches, the Netherlands and Japan are both on four points, each with one win and one draw. The Netherlands remain top because they have scored seven goals to Japan's six, with both teams level on goal difference at plus four. Sweden sit third on three points after beating Tunisia 5-1 and then losing 5-1 to the Netherlands, while Tunisia are bottom with no points and a goal difference of minus eight.

Group F Standings After Japan's 4-0 Win

Netherlands: 2 played, 4 points, +4 goal difference

Japan: 2 played, 4 points, +4 goal difference

Sweden: 2 played, 3 points, 0 goal difference

Tunisia: 2 played, 0 points, -8 goal difference

Japan now face Sweden in their final group match, a game that will decide whether they advance comfortably or are forced into the uncertainty of the best third-place rankings. A win would take Japan to seven points and could still give them a chance to finish top of the group, depending on the Netherlands' result against Tunisia. A draw would move Japan to five points and should be enough to secure a place in the Round of 32. A defeat, however, would allow Sweden to move ahead of Japan and could leave Moriyasu's side waiting on other results.

The expanded World Cup format gives third-placed teams an additional route into the knockout stage, with eight of the 12 third-place finishers advancing. But Japan will want to avoid relying on that safety net. After taking four points from matches against the Netherlands and Tunisia, they now have a clear opportunity to finish the group from a position of strength.

The victory over Tunisia was not only important mathematically but also psychologically. Japan had shown resilience against the Netherlands by earning a draw in their opening game, but this was a different kind of performance: ruthless, composed and dominant from the first minutes. It suggested that Japan are not merely trying to survive a difficult group, but may be capable of shaping it.

Tunisia, by contrast, are close to elimination after two heavy defeats. Having conceded nine goals in matches against Sweden and Japan, they now face the Netherlands in their final game with little realistic hope of recovery. Their defensive collapse has made them the weakest side in the group and left Renard with little time to repair a campaign that has quickly unraveled.

For Japan, the focus now turns to Sweden. The final match will test their ability to handle a physically powerful opponent with dangerous forwards, but Japan enter it with momentum, confidence and a far healthier goal difference than seemed likely before kickoff in Monterrey. If they can avoid defeat, they should move into the knockout stage. If they win, they may do so as one of the most impressive teams in the group phase.