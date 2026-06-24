Iranian Man Busted Smuggling 40kg Stimulants in Naan Machine

NAGOYA - An Iranian national has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle more than 40 kilograms of stimulants from the United Arab Emirates into Japan in March, after customs officers found the drugs hidden in the bottom section of a machine used in the process of making naan bread.

According to Nagoya Customs, the seized stimulants were the largest amount confiscated since the start of the Reiwa era and had an estimated street value of 2,108.74 million yen.

The drugs, divided into small bags of white powder, weighed about 40 kilograms in total, equivalent to roughly 1.3 million individual doses.

The stimulants were concealed inside equipment used in Indian cooking to make naan. A Nagoya Customs official said the machine was used to cool bread after baking and had a three-layer structure, with the drugs hidden in the lower section lying along the bottom.

Police have not disclosed whether the suspect has admitted to the allegations.

Source: FNN