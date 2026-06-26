17,345 People With Dementia Go Missing in Japan Last Year

TOKYO - The number of people with dementia or suspected dementia who were reported missing to police totaled 17,345 in 2025, down by nearly 800 from the previous year but still at a high level, according to a National Police Agency summary.

Of the 16,729 people whose whereabouts or deaths were confirmed in 2025, 139 were located through the use of GPS devices and similar tools. More than 80% of those cases were found on the same day that the missing-person report was accepted.

The National Police Agency is urging families and others to use GPS devices to help ensure early discovery and protection of people with dementia who go missing.

Source: テレ東BIZ