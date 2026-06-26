Chinese Man Arrested After Speeding Porsche Hits Two Cars In Tokyo

TOKYO - A 23-year-old Chinese man has been arrested and sent to prosecutors on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after allegedly crashing a Porsche into two vehicles at an intersection in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward on June 9, leaving three people with minor injuries.

According to investigative sources, the suspect is Xu Zhenda, a Chinese national.

Xu is suspected of failing to complete a right turn in the Porsche at the intersection, striking a curb and then colliding with two vehicles in the opposite lane, injuring three men and women.

Xu has admitted to the allegation, saying, "I thought it would be a waste of time if I got caught at the traffic light, so I wanted to turn quickly." Investigators said the Porsche had reached about 100 kilometers per hour immediately before the collision.

Xu had an international driver’s license issued in the Philippines, but it is believed to have expired. The Metropolitan Police Department is also investigating the case on suspicion of driving without a valid license.

A revised law on punishment for automobile driving offenses was passed on June 25 and is expected to take effect as early as this summer. The amendment allows dangerous driving resulting in death or injury charges to be applied in cases where a driver causes a fatal or injury accident while exceeding the speed limit by 50 kilometers per hour or more on ordinary roads with a maximum speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour or lower. The Metropolitan Police Department is strengthening enforcement in response.

Source: TBS NEWS