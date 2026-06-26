News On Japan
Society

Chinese Man Arrested After Speeding Porsche Hits Two Cars In Tokyo

Jun 26, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A 23-year-old Chinese man has been arrested and sent to prosecutors on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after allegedly crashing a Porsche into two vehicles at an intersection in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward on June 9, leaving three people with minor injuries.

According to investigative sources, the suspect is Xu Zhenda, a Chinese national.

Xu is suspected of failing to complete a right turn in the Porsche at the intersection, striking a curb and then colliding with two vehicles in the opposite lane, injuring three men and women.

Xu has admitted to the allegation, saying, "I thought it would be a waste of time if I got caught at the traffic light, so I wanted to turn quickly." Investigators said the Porsche had reached about 100 kilometers per hour immediately before the collision.

Xu had an international driver’s license issued in the Philippines, but it is believed to have expired. The Metropolitan Police Department is also investigating the case on suspicion of driving without a valid license.

A revised law on punishment for automobile driving offenses was passed on June 25 and is expected to take effect as early as this summer. The amendment allows dangerous driving resulting in death or injury charges to be applied in cases where a driver causes a fatal or injury accident while exceeding the speed limit by 50 kilometers per hour or more on ordinary roads with a maximum speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour or lower. The Metropolitan Police Department is strengthening enforcement in response.

Source: TBS NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Books Spot in World Cup Knockout Stage After Sweden Draw

Japan advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup after a 1-1 draw with Sweden on June 25, finishing second in Group F and setting up a Round of 32 clash with Brazil in Houston.

Typhoon No. 7 Travel Disruption Spreads to Rail and Expressways

Transport disruption from Typhoon No. 7 widened on June 26, with airlines continuing to cancel flights across Okinawa, Kyushu and the Amami region, while JR operators warned of possible suspensions in the Tokyo area and NEXCO Central Japan said some expressway sections had already been closed.

Okinawa Hit By Strong Winds As Two Typhoons Target Japan

Typhoon No. 7 made its closest approach to Okinawa on Friday morning, bringing stronger rain and wind to the main island, while Typhoon No. 8 and an active seasonal rain front are expected to raise the risk of heavy rain across western and eastern Japan through June 27.

Aomori Hit by Quake Measuring Upper 6 as Hachinohe Shakes Again

A powerful earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of upper 6 struck off Iwate Prefecture at around 7:30 a.m. on June 25, shaking parts of Aomori Prefecture and leaving Hachinohe, which was hit by a similarly strong quake last December, facing fresh damage.

Strong Quake Hits Aomori Prefecture

A powerful earthquake registering a maximum intensity of 6 upper on Japan’s seismic scale struck Aomori Prefecture at around 7:30 a.m. today. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the epicenter was off the coast of Iwate Prefecture, with a depth of about 50 kilometers. The earthquake’s magnitude was estimated at 6.9.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Chinese Man Arrested After Speeding Porsche Hits Two Cars In Tokyo

A 23-year-old Chinese man has been arrested and sent to prosecutors on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after allegedly crashing a Porsche into two vehicles at an intersection in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward on June 9, leaving three people with minor injuries.

17,345 People With Dementia Go Missing in Japan Last Year

The number of people with dementia or suspected dementia who were reported missing to police totaled 17,345 in 2025, down by nearly 800 from the previous year but still at a high level, according to a National Police Agency summary.

Mystery 300-Ton Giant Hose Removal Begins Six Months After Washing Ashore

Removal work has finally begun on a massive hose that washed ashore on the coast of Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture, six months ago, but crews are already facing difficulties because the structure is filled with a large volume of water.

Ex-Wife Arrested After Leaving Husband’s Body in Freezer for 14 Years

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested in Kobe on suspicion of abandoning the dismembered body of her former husband in a large freezer at a condominium unit, where she allegedly continued paying rent for more than 14 years while hiding his death.

Wanted Yakuza Arrested in 2017 Kobe Gangland Killing

A 50-year-old member of an organization affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi crime syndicate has been arrested in Yamaguchi Prefecture after nearly nine years on the run over the 2017 fatal shooting of a bodyguard for the leader of a rival group in Kobe.

Iranian Man Busted Smuggling 40kg Stimulants in Naan Machine

An Iranian national has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle more than 40 kilograms of stimulants from the United Arab Emirates into Japan in March, after customs officers found the drugs hidden in the bottom section of a machine used in the process of making naan bread.

Japanese Among 17 Detained in Laos Over Special Fraud Operation

Nine Japanese nationals were among 17 people detained in Laos on suspicion of involvement in a special fraud operation, while Japanese authorities have sought cooperation from Cambodian police over dozens of Japanese citizens believed to have gone missing after traveling to Cambodia.

Dutch Tourist Arrested Over Drift Driving in Museum Parking Lot

A 32-year-old Dutch tourist has been arrested on suspicion of leaving tire marks on the asphalt after performing drift driving in the parking lot of the Oya History Museum, a tourist facility in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture.