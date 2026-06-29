Akihiro Miwa, Stage Icon and Voice of Princess Mononoke, Dies at 91

TOKYO - Akihiro Miwa, the singer and actor whose career spanned chanson, theater, film, television and voice acting, died of old age on June 20 at the age of 91, her management office said.

Miwa was known to generations of Japanese audiences for songs including Me Que Me Que and Yoitomake no Uta, as well as for a commanding stage presence that made her one of postwar Japan’s most distinctive performers.

Born in Nagasaki on May 15, 1935, Miwa experienced the atomic bombing of the city at the age of 10. She later moved into the world of entertainment as a teenager, beginning her career as a professional singer at 16 and building a reputation through performances of chanson and other popular songs.

Her breakthrough came with Me Que Me Que, followed by Yoitomake no Uta, a song that became closely associated with her name. The latter, a powerful work about labor, poverty and maternal love, helped establish Miwa not only as a singer but also as an artist able to bring social themes into popular music.

Miwa also developed a long career as an actor, appearing in numerous stage productions. She was widely known for Black Lizard, based on the work adapted for the stage by Yukio Mishima, and for performances including Hymne a l’Amour. Her theatrical work was marked by a dramatic style, a striking visual presence and an ability to move between music and acting.

Her screen career included the 1968 film Black Lizard and other works, while later generations came to know her voice through animated films. Miwa voiced Moro in Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke and also worked as a voice actor in other productions, extending her presence beyond the stage to audiences in Japan and overseas.

Over the decades, Miwa was active not only as a singer and actor but also as a director, author, commentator and television personality. Her public image, crossing conventional boundaries of gender, performance and social commentary, made her an influential figure in Japanese culture.

According to her management office, Miwa fell ill around three months ago and had been resting at home. She died of old age on June 20.

The office said Miwa’s final words were an expression of gratitude. "At the end, she said one word, 'Thank you,' and quietly closed her eyes."

A funeral has already been held with only close relatives in attendance.

美輪明宏さん死去、舞台の象徴で「もののけ姫」モロ役の声も 91歳 シャンソン、舞台、映画、テレビ、声優など幅広い分野で活躍した歌手で俳優の美輪明宏さんが6月20日、老衰のため91歳で死去したと所属事務所が発表しました。

舞台传奇、曾为《幽灵公主》配音的美轮明宏去世 享年91岁 以香颂、舞台、电影、电视和配音等广泛领域活跃的歌手兼演员美轮明宏，于6月20日因年老衰竭去世，享年91岁，其所属事务所宣布。

Source: TBS