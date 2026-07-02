U.S. Military Returns Entire Negishi Housing Area to Japan After 79 Years

YOKOHAMA - The entire Negishi Housing Area in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, has been returned to Japan for the first time in 79 years, ending its use as a residential district for U.S. military personnel and their families.

The site was requisitioned by the U.S. military in 1947 following World War II and had long been used as housing for members of the U.S. forces stationed in Japan and their families.

Japan and the United States agreed in 2004 to return the area, and the handover of the entire district was completed on June 30.

Yokohama City has outlined plans for the former site, including attracting university research facilities and developing park space.

Source: FNN