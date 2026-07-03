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Japan's Long-Term Rate Briefly Hits 2.81%, Highest in 30 Years

Jul 03, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japan’s long-term interest rate, which affects fixed-rate housing loans and other borrowing costs, climbed to its highest level in about 30 years as concerns grew over the fiscal outlook under the Takaichi administration.

In the bond market, the yield on Japan’s 10-year government bond briefly reached 2.81%, marking the highest level since October 1996.

The rise followed the government’s basic policy on economic and fiscal management, known as the “honebuto” policy framework, released by the Takaichi administration.

Market participants viewed the policy as a signal that the government was trying to restrain the Bank of Japan from raising interest rates further. That perception fueled expectations that inflation could accelerate and interest rates may rise further in the future.

Concerns over a possible deterioration in public finances also added momentum to the rise in rates, including large-scale investment tied to the government’s growth strategy and the impact of a proposed consumption tax cut.

Higher long-term interest rates could increase the burden on households with fixed-rate housing loans and companies seeking to borrow funds.

Source: TBS

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