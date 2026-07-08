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Nurse Festival 2026 Offers Workstyle Ideas and Skill Training

Jul 08, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - An event designed to help nurses think about future career paths while building practical skills opened in Tokyo on July 8, offering hands-on training sessions alongside sales of colorful uniforms and stethoscopes.

"Nurse Festival 2026" features a range of programs aimed at professional development, including a session where participants use ultrasound equipment to locate blood vessels before procedures such as injections. Other nurses were seen carefully learning how to trim toenails, a foot-care skill that some said they had few opportunities to study in nursing school.

A nurse working in a dialysis department said she hoped to improve her knowledge and technique. "I usually provide foot care, so I wanted to improve my knowledge and skills, even just a little," she said.

Another nurse seeking to return to work said she was interested in career options on remote islands and overseas. "I hope this will give me a chance to think about how I should work from now on," she said.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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