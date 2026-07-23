News On Japan
Business

Imported Beef and Pork Prices Hit Record Highs in Japan

Jul 23, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Retail prices for imported beef and pork in Japan have climbed to their highest levels on record, driven by the weak yen and tighter overseas supplies.

The average price of imported beef loin reached 451 yen per 100 grams, according to a retail survey conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The price rose 4% from the previous month and was the highest recorded since the survey began in 2003.

The increase was attributed to higher import costs caused by the yen's depreciation, as well as a decline in the number of cattle raised in the United States following drought conditions.

The nationwide average price of pork loin also reached a record high of 287 yen per 100 grams.

Chicken thigh meat, meanwhile, fell 1% from the previous month to 153 yen per 100 grams, but remained 13% above the normal seasonal level.

Eggs averaged 307 yen per carton, 19% higher than the normal level.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Can Climbers Survive a Sudden Mount Fuji Eruption?

Mount Fuji has entered its summer climbing season, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors while authorities on its Shizuoka and Yamanashi sides take sharply different approaches to protecting climbers from a possible eruption.

JAXA Conducts Epsilon S Engine Firing Test

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency conducted a ground firing test of the second-stage engine for its Epsilon S small solid-fuel rocket at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on July 23.

Why Kuwana Reached a Record 40.6 Degrees

Kuwana in Mie Prefecture recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature anywhere in Japan this year, as a powerful high-pressure system and hot downslope winds combined to produce dangerous heat across a wide area.

RansomHouse Claims Responsibility for Cyberattack on Nichirei

The hacker group known as RansomHouse has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on frozen food giant Nichirei that delayed shipments and disrupted restaurants and supermarkets across Japan.

Mount Fuji Filmed From a Helicopter

Breathtaking 4K footage filmed from a helicopter offers a sweeping aerial view of Mount Fuji and its majestic surrounding landscape.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Imported Beef and Pork Prices Hit Record Highs in Japan

Retail prices for imported beef and pork in Japan have climbed to their highest levels on record, driven by the weak yen and tighter overseas supplies.

Finance Minister Hints at Yen Intervention

Japan's finance minister signaled the government is prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market after the yen briefly weakened into the 163 range against the dollar, its lowest level in about 40 years.

RansomHouse Claims Responsibility for Cyberattack on Nichirei

The hacker group known as RansomHouse has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on frozen food giant Nichirei that delayed shipments and disrupted restaurants and supermarkets across Japan.

Can Japan Revive Its Manufacturing Dominance with Physical AI?

Japanese companies and the government are stepping up efforts to develop domestically produced humanoid robots as Chinese manufacturers dominate the rapidly expanding physical AI market, with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicting that the next industrial revolution will take place in Japan.

Nikkei Slips as Yen Weakness and Oil Prices Cap AI Rebound

Tokyo stocks ended mixed on July 22, with the Nikkei 225 closing at 66,115.60, down 116.59 points, or 0.17%, as early buying in semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related shares faded in the afternoon while a weaker yen and higher oil prices kept inflation concerns in focus.

Yen Slides on Escalating Middle East Fears

The yen weakened beyond 163 to the dollar as fears of a further deterioration in the Middle East fueled safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency, pushing Japan's currency to its lowest level in about 39 and a half years.

Nikkei Rebounds as Bargain Hunters Return to AI Shares

Tokyo stocks rebounded sharply on July 21 as investors bought back semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related shares after last week’s steep selloff, while attention shifted to upcoming U.S. technology earnings and the government’s new economic policy roadmap.

Oil Surge Tests Tokyo Markets on Marine Day Holiday

Japanese cash equities were closed for Marine Day on July 20, leaving investors to assess whether Tokyo can stabilize after last week’s technology-led rout as oil prices rose above $90 a barrel, the yen remained near four-decade lows and global markets braced for another test of the artificial intelligence trade.