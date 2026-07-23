Imported Beef and Pork Prices Hit Record Highs in Japan

TOKYO - Retail prices for imported beef and pork in Japan have climbed to their highest levels on record, driven by the weak yen and tighter overseas supplies.

The average price of imported beef loin reached 451 yen per 100 grams, according to a retail survey conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The price rose 4% from the previous month and was the highest recorded since the survey began in 2003.

The increase was attributed to higher import costs caused by the yen's depreciation, as well as a decline in the number of cattle raised in the United States following drought conditions.

The nationwide average price of pork loin also reached a record high of 287 yen per 100 grams.

Chicken thigh meat, meanwhile, fell 1% from the previous month to 153 yen per 100 grams, but remained 13% above the normal seasonal level.

Eggs averaged 307 yen per carton, 19% higher than the normal level.

Source: TBS