Japan Minimum Wage Talks Stall

TOKYO - A government panel discussing Japan's minimum wage for fiscal 2026 ended its latest meeting on July 23 without an agreement between labor and management, pushing a decision back until its next session.

Labor representatives are seeking a substantial increase, citing rising prices linked to the situation in the Middle East and wage gains of more than 5% in this year’s spring labor negotiations.

Management representatives countered that inflation is also driving up energy, materials and other business costs, while many small and midsize companies remain unable to fully pass higher personnel expenses on to customers through price increases.

The dispute comes after Japan implemented its largest-ever increase in the nationally weighted average minimum wage in fiscal 2025. The average rose by 66 yen, or 6.3%, to 1,121 yen per hour, accelerating a series of large increases introduced as the government sought to lift household incomes and move the economy away from decades of wage stagnation.

Japan does not have a single uniform minimum wage applied nationwide. Instead, a separate legally binding regional minimum wage is established for each of the country’s 47 prefectures, reflecting differences in wages, living costs and economic conditions.

The system also includes specific minimum wages for designated industries in certain regions. When both a regional and an industry-specific rate apply to a worker, the employer must pay the higher of the two.

Regional minimum wages generally apply to everyone working at a business within the prefecture, regardless of occupation, age, employment status or whether the worker is employed full time, part time or on a temporary basis. Student workers and foreign employees are also covered.

For dispatched workers, the applicable minimum wage is normally the rate in the prefecture where they are sent to work rather than the location of the staffing agency that employs them.

Minimum wages are expressed as hourly rates. Salaried employees and workers paid by the day, week or month must have their wages converted into an hourly amount to determine whether their pay meets the legal minimum.

Not every payment made by an employer counts toward the calculation. The comparison is based mainly on regularly paid basic wages, excluding items such as overtime premiums, bonuses, commuting allowances, family allowances and certain attendance-related payments.

An employment contract setting pay below the applicable minimum is invalid for that portion of the wage. The worker is legally entitled to receive the minimum rate, even if the lower wage was accepted when the contract was signed.

The annual revision process begins when the labor minister asks the Central Minimum Wages Council to consider new regional rates. The council is made up of equal numbers of representatives from labor, management and the public interest.

The central council examines inflation, wage trends, corporate conditions and surveys of low-paid workers before issuing recommended increases. Prefectures are divided into three economic groups, known as ranks A, B and C, and the council provides an increase guideline for each rank.

Local minimum wage councils then review the central recommendation and conditions within their own prefectures. These councils also have equal representation from labor, management and public-interest members.

After receiving a local council recommendation and completing a formal objection period, the director of each prefectural labor bureau establishes the final rate. The new wages usually take effect separately in each prefecture during the autumn, meaning implementation dates can differ across the country.

The central guideline is influential but is not itself the final wage. Local councils may recommend a larger or smaller increase depending on regional labor shortages, consumer prices, wage levels and the ability of local businesses to absorb additional costs.

Under the Minimum Wage Act, councils are required to consider three main factors: workers’ living expenses, prevailing wages and the normal ability of businesses to pay. The law also requires consideration of consistency with public assistance policies so that wages support a healthy and culturally adequate minimum standard of living.

This framework explains the recurring conflict in annual negotiations. Labor representatives tend to emphasize the purchasing power of low-paid workers, particularly when food, fuel, rent and utility costs rise faster than wages.

Employer representatives generally accept the need for higher incomes but argue that a rapid statutory increase can place disproportionate pressure on smaller companies, particularly in labor-intensive sectors such as retail, hospitality, nursing care, transportation and food services.

Large corporations often have greater scope to raise productivity, automate operations or pass costs on to customers. Smaller businesses may have less bargaining power over suppliers and customers, leaving them with narrower profit margins and fewer options for absorbing wage increases.

The government has therefore sought to combine minimum wage increases with subsidies, productivity assistance and support for small companies raising prices. The central policy challenge is to prevent higher wages from forcing vulnerable employers to reduce hiring, shorten working hours or close operations while ensuring that low-paid workers do not lose purchasing power.

Japan’s modern minimum wage system dates to the Minimum Wage Act enacted in April 1959. The original framework relied heavily on wage agreements among businesses within particular industries, gradually expanding the number of workers covered.

A major revision in 1968 abolished the business-agreement-centered approach and shifted the system toward minimum wages established through tripartite councils representing labor, management and the public interest.

Japan began introducing regional minimum wages in the early 1970s, with the first established in 1972. By January 1976, every prefecture had adopted a regional rate, extending minimum wage protection to workers throughout the country.

The current national guideline system was introduced following a council recommendation in 1977. Beginning in 1978, the central council issued annual recommended increases, creating the basic process still used today.

In its early years, minimum wages could be stated as hourly, daily, weekly or monthly amounts. The system gradually moved toward hourly rates as part-time employment increased and working arrangements became more diverse.

A revision that took effect in July 2008 standardized minimum wages as hourly amounts, making comparisons clearer across employees with different schedules and payment methods. The reform also strengthened the role of regional minimum wages as the principal safety net for all workers, while repositioning industry-specific rates as a supplementary system.

The historical pace of increases has varied sharply with economic conditions. The nationally weighted hourly rate rose from 315 yen in fiscal 1978 to 357 yen in fiscal 1980, when the hourly increase reached 6.9%.

Growth slowed significantly during Japan’s deflationary period. The weighted average remained unchanged at 663 yen in fiscal 2002 and increased by only 1 yen in each of the following two fiscal years.

The pace began accelerating after the mid-2010s. The weighted average climbed from 798 yen in fiscal 2015 to 901 yen in fiscal 2019, before rising by only 1 yen in fiscal 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic damaged business conditions.

Larger increases resumed from fiscal 2021, lifting the average to 930 yen that year, 961 yen in fiscal 2022, 1,004 yen in fiscal 2023 and 1,055 yen in fiscal 2024. The 66-yen increase to 1,121 yen in fiscal 2025 was the largest on record in absolute terms.

The rapid increases have made the annual council negotiations increasingly important to economic policy. Minimum wage changes directly affect low-paid employees and can also push up wages slightly above the legal floor as companies seek to preserve differences based on experience, responsibility and skill.

Higher minimum wages can support consumption by transferring income to workers who are likely to spend a large share of their earnings. They may also encourage companies to invest in technology, training and productivity improvements.

At the same time, the effect varies by region and industry. A uniform percentage increase can be easier for a profitable company in a major city to absorb than for a small shop, hotel, restaurant or care provider in a rural prefecture with a shrinking population and limited ability to raise prices.

Regional differences are central to the system. Urban prefectures generally have higher rates because wages and living costs are higher, while many rural prefectures have lower minimum wages. Successive governments have sought to raise the national average and narrow regional disparities without eliminating the prefectural structure.

The current negotiations are taking place against a backdrop of persistent cost pressures and strong headline wage settlements at major companies. Labor representatives argue that workers earning near the minimum have received less benefit from the spring wage offensive than employees at large unionized companies and therefore require a strong statutory increase.

Management representatives say spring wage settlements at major corporations do not necessarily reflect the financial condition of small and midsize businesses, which account for a large share of employment and frequently face difficulty securing workers, raising productivity and transferring costs to customers.

The central council must now determine how much weight to give recent inflation, the strong spring wage results and the vulnerability of smaller employers. Its recommendation will set the direction for prefectural deliberations and determine whether Japan records another historically large increase in the wage floor.

Source: テレ東BIZ