Takaichi Faces Final Diet Test As Coalition Bill And BOJ Pressure Converge

TOKYO - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi entered the final full day of the extended Diet session on July 24 facing pressure from both parliament and financial markets, as opposition parties prepared to question her in Budget Committee deliberations while the ruling bloc sought to complete legislation central to its coalition with the Japan Innovation Party.

The immediate political focus was Takaichi’s scheduled appearance at a three-hour House of Representatives Budget Committee session. The debate gave opposition lawmakers one last major opportunity before the July 25 session deadline to press the prime minister on inflation, the yen, the Bank of Japan, fiscal policy, the government’s economic roadmap and the handling of the extended Diet session.

The session also carried broader political significance because Takaichi has spent much of the past month trying to regain control of the parliamentary agenda. Opposition parties had criticized her for avoiding direct questioning during key stages of the Diet endgame, while the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Ishin pushed to complete bills tied to their coalition agreement.

The most important remaining item is the secondary-capital bill, a priority for Ishin. The legislation would create a framework for strengthening backup national functions outside Tokyo in the event that the capital is crippled by a major disaster or other emergency. Supporters say the measure is needed to reduce overconcentration in Tokyo and improve national resilience.

For Ishin, the bill is more than disaster policy. It is closely tied to the party’s long-standing push for decentralization, administrative reform and recognition of Osaka’s role as a second national center. The party has made the idea of a secondary capital a core part of its political identity, and passage of the bill would give Ishin a visible result from its coalition with the LDP.

For Takaichi, the bill is a test of coalition management. The LDP secured one of its conservative priorities last week with passage of the revised Imperial House Law, but it gave up on passing Lower House seat-reduction legislation during the current session, disappointing Ishin. Completing the secondary-capital bill would help show that the coalition can deliver for both partners.

Opposition parties have attacked the bill as a political bargain between the LDP and Ishin rather than a serious disaster-preparedness measure. Critics argue that the bill lacks clear criteria for selecting a secondary capital and could be used to advance Ishin’s Osaka-centered agenda through national legislation. The Japanese Communist Party has called the proposal a product of party self-interest rather than genuine national resilience planning.

The dispute highlights a larger problem for Takaichi. Her government has the numbers to move legislation, but the final weeks of the session have created an impression of rushed deliberations, coalition bargaining and opposition resistance. Even when the government secures passage of its bills, the process itself has become part of the political story.

Economic policy added another layer of pressure on July 24. The BOJ is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its July 30-31 meeting, but it is likely to maintain warnings that inflation could overshoot its 2% target. The central bank is watching the weak yen, higher import costs, energy prices and strong global demand linked to artificial intelligence.

That outlook matters politically because Takaichi’s economic agenda depends on a delicate balance. Her government wants to promote long-term growth through more than 370 trillion yen in combined public and private investment through fiscal 2040, targeting strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, shipbuilding, energy, space and quantum technology. But markets are watching whether the administration can pursue that agenda without weakening fiscal discipline or pressuring the BOJ.

The government has already had to revise its economic blueprint after earlier language raised concern that it was leaning on the BOJ to support private demand and keep financial conditions easy. The final version clarified that specific monetary policy tools remain under the central bank’s authority, but the debate has not disappeared.

The weak yen has made the issue more urgent. The currency has recently traded near its weakest levels in about 40 years, forcing Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama to warn that the government is ready to take decisive action if foreign-exchange moves become excessive. Verbal warnings may slow speculative moves, but they do not resolve the deeper tension between Japan’s fiscal strategy, BOJ policy and global interest-rate conditions.

For households, the yen’s weakness is a direct cost-of-living issue. Imported food, fuel and raw materials become more expensive when the currency falls. Even if headline inflation remains below the BOJ’s 2% target, many voters are more concerned with the prices they see in supermarkets, utility bills and daily purchases.

That makes Takaichi’s possible food-tax relief decision one of the most important political questions heading into August. The government is expected to decide whether to pursue a temporary cut to the 8% consumption tax rate on food, while opposition parties have argued for faster cash benefits instead. Both options carry risks: a tax cut may raise fiscal concerns and prove difficult to reverse, while cash payments may be criticized as short-term handouts.

The BOJ’s next meeting is therefore becoming a political event as much as a monetary-policy decision. If the central bank sounds more hawkish, it could support the yen and reinforce its independence, but it could also increase borrowing costs and complicate the government’s investment plans. If it sounds too cautious, opposition parties may accuse the administration of tolerating yen-driven inflation to protect its growth agenda.

Takaichi must also manage the political fallout from the revised Imperial House Law, enacted on July 17. The law allows female imperial family members to remain in the Imperial House after marriage and permits adoption from former male-line imperial branches, but it preserves male-line succession and does not allow female emperors.

The law strengthened Takaichi’s standing with conservatives, but criticism continues from those who say the government avoided the deeper succession question and excluded Princess Aiko from any path to the throne. The issue is likely to remain in the background as a broader debate over gender, tradition and the future stability of the imperial family.

The July 24 political picture is therefore shaped by three converging tests. In the Diet, Takaichi must finish the extended session without deepening the impression that her government is forcing bills through for coalition convenience. In the coalition, she must give Ishin enough progress on the secondary-capital agenda to maintain stability. In the economy, she must reassure markets and households that her growth strategy can coexist with BOJ independence, currency stability and fiscal discipline.

The final day before the extended session closes is not only about whether the government can pass remaining legislation. It is about whether Takaichi can leave the Diet with momentum or whether the session ends with questions over process, markets and coalition trust still unresolved.

What To Watch Next

The July 25 end of the extended Diet session will determine whether the ruling bloc can complete the secondary-capital bill and give Ishin a visible coalition achievement.

Reaction to Takaichi’s July 24 Budget Committee performance will shape whether the government is seen as regaining control or merely surviving the end of the session.

The BOJ’s July 30-31 meeting remains the next major political and market event, especially as policymakers weigh yen weakness, inflation risks and the government’s growth agenda.

The government’s decision on possible food consumption tax relief is expected by early August and could become the next major household-politics issue.

The yen remains a central political risk. Further weakness could increase pressure for currency intervention and intensify criticism of the government’s economic policy mix.

Bond yields should be watched closely as a measure of whether investors remain comfortable with Takaichi’s 370 trillion yen investment roadmap.

Coalition management with Ishin will remain important after the session, especially if secondary-capital legislation passes but seat-reduction reform remains unresolved.