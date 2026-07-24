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Japan Enacts Law to Create Backup Capital in Major Disasters

Jul 24, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japan's parliament enacted legislation on July 24 to establish a secondary capital capable of maintaining legislative and administrative functions if Tokyo is struck by a major disaster, while also seeking to reduce the excessive concentration of population and economic activity in the capital.

The bill, submitted by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party as lawmaker-sponsored legislation, passed the House of Councillors plenary session with 123 votes in favor and 121 against.

The LDP, the Japan Innovation Party, Team Mirai and other lawmakers supported the measure. The government is expected to establish detailed requirements for selecting a secondary capital as early as this fall.

Many opposition parties voted against the legislation, arguing that it was designed from the outset to favor Osaka, the political base of the Japan Innovation Party.

The special parliamentary session is scheduled to close on July 25 after all 64 bills submitted by the government were enacted.

Source: Kyodo

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