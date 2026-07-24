Trump Praises Ohtani While Imposing New 12.5% Tariff on Japan

WASHINGTON DC - The Trump administration imposed new additional tariffs on Japan and 59 other countries and regions at 1:01 p.m. Japan time, shortly after President Donald Trump praised Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto during a White House ceremony honoring the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"We are delighted to welcome the 2025 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers," Trump said as the team visited the White House for the second consecutive year.

Trump singled out Ohtani for praise, saying, "Shohei Ohtani, he is incredible, truly incredible."

The president introduced Ohtani as a player who had accomplished feats that nobody had previously imagined. Speaking enthusiastically about Yamamoto, Trump described him as "the World Series MVP."

After honoring the Japanese players, however, the administration proceeded with additional tariffs affecting Japan.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced on July 23 that tariffs of between 10% and 12.5% would be imposed on 60 countries and regions that it said had failed to introduce sufficient import restrictions on products made using forced labor.

The measures, introduced under Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act, took effect at 1:01 p.m. Japan time.

Japan faces an additional tariff rate of 12.5%, although the measures include relief intended to ensure that the combined rate, including existing tariffs, does not exceed 12.5%.

The new tariffs are part of an effort to replace the administration's reciprocal tariffs, which were ruled illegal and invalid by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Trump administration imposed a 10% tariff on imports from around the world in February under Section 122 of the Trade Act. That measure was limited to 150 days and expired at 1:01 p.m. Japan time.