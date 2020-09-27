Cases of fraudulent receipts of subsidies designed to support small businesses and self-employed people hit hard by the pandemic are increasingly being found across Japan.

In some cases, corporate employees and students ineligible for the subsidies were invited through social media or word-of-mouth to submit applications for the aid using falsified documents.

“Many of these people are believed to have accepted such invitations without giving much thought,” an official of an institution related to the subsidy program said.

Since around July, the National Consumer Affairs Center has been receiving requests for consultations from people who said they were told that they can get the subsidies if they submit applications by pretending that they are self-employed. They said they were invited by friends, acquaintances or connections on social media, according to the center.

Apparently behind the moves are people who solicit applicants and give them specific instructions, and those who submit applications on their behalf, as they can profit through fees.