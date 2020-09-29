The Japanese Embassy in Indonesia says a Japanese man has died and others have suffered from poisoning symptoms after drinking moonshine in the country.

Embassy staff say the reports started coming in this month. They found several Japanese nationals living in and around the capital Jakarta vomited and suffered other poisoning symptoms after consuming illegal alcohol. One, a man in his 40s, has been confirmed to have died.

The victims are thought to have acquired illegal liquor in plastic bottles from acquaintances.

Embassy officials released pictures of what the bottles look like and are strongly warning Japanese expats not to consume the moonshine.

Over 80 percent of the Indonesian population is Muslim. The religion prohibits consumption of alcohol. But it is available in supermarkets and restaurants in the country.

The consumption of inexpensive moonshine by locals has been a big problem for Indonesia. In 2018, more than 50 people died from drinking bootleg alcohol.

インドネシアで密造された酒を飲んだ日本人が中毒とみられる症状で死亡する事案が発生し、現地の日本大使館が注意を呼び掛けています。 インドネシアの日本大使館によりますと、今月、首都ジャカルタ圏内で密造された酒を飲んだ複数の日本人が体調を崩し、このうちの1人が中毒とみられる症状で死亡しました。インドネシアではアルコール類の販売に規制がかけられ、税率が高く設定されていることから、安価な密造酒が市場に出回りやすい状況にあるということです。こうした酒にはメチルアルコールなどの人体に有害とされる物質が含まれていることもあります。インドネシアの日本大使館は密造酒が現地に住む日本人にも流通している可能性があるとして、疑わしい飲料は絶対に飲まないように注意を呼び掛けています。